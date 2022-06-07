LSV Communications Launches RapidWrite™ Content Marketing Service

We differentiate a company from competitors with powerful value propositions to increase the top line.

Affordable, e-commerce-based content platform

Creating content aligned with the TargetMarketFIRST point of view is the core marketing strategy. The RapidWrite service applies the strategy at an affordable fee of $425 to improve marketing ROI.” — Bruce Goldfaden

HOUSTON , TX, US, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSV Communications announces today the launch of the RapidWrite content marketing service, an affordable, e-commerce-based platform for press releases and product sheets each for $425*. The new service shifts the traditional B2B content marketing agency business model of a months-long contract at a higher cost and slower turnaround time.

With the new service, LSV Communications is also launching the TargetMarketFIRST™ point of view that lets the market know immediately why a product, service, or technology is important. This information, contained in the value proposition, is the solution to the market’s primary business problem or pain point, leading to their greater efficiency.

The value proposition is the highest tier of the product, service, or technology value chain, which differentiates a company from competitors, unlike benefits and features that are at the second and third tiers. Benefits and features are an outdated marketing approach that promotes the company first instead of the TargetMarketFIRST point of view that improves their top line.

Marketing at the highest level of the value chain also establishes the foundation for thought leadership within an industry so a company can further rise above competitors. In two recent blog posts, LSV Communications described the five steps to establishing thought leadership, a vital marketing solution: connect with the target market; connect on an authentic level; enhance technical brand equity; participate in networking forums; and recognize the need for messaging repetition.

“Creating content aligned with the TargetMarketFIRST point of view is the core marketing strategy,” said Bruce Goldfaden, value messaging officer. “The RapidWrite service applies the strategy at an affordable fee of $425 to improve marketing ROI.”

The RapidWrite content marketing service lets clients pay for quality content writing of press releases and product sheets on LSV Communications' website instead of requiring a months-long contract at a higher cost and slower turnaround time. Document delivery is three days instead of the average two weeks to three weeks for a first draft.

About LSV Communications

LSV Communications, founded in 2016, is a B2B content marketing agency that specializes in value proposition messaging applying the agency’s TargetMarketFIRST point of view to differentiate a company from competitors. The 21st-century business model’s powerful messaging increases content engagement and the top line in all channels, including press releases, product sheets, web content, social media, and video production.



*Terms and conditions apply.

Trademarks are the intellectual property of LSV Communications LLC.

Copyright © 2022 by LSV Communications LLC. All rights reserved.