The Bikini Block Beach Volleyball Tournament Promotes Athletes for College Scholarships
The bikini brand is partnering with Sandstorm to bring college scouts to high school students
Empowering women is part of our fabric. From the point of production to the point of sale we are an all women company”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bikini Block, a handmade bikini brand built around comfort, style, and a commitment to give back to the community, today announced its partnership with Sandstorm, a beach volleyball club, to host an onsite beach volleyball tournament as a platform to showcase local college athlete hopefuls. The event will take place from Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 12 from 8:30AM - 4:30PM.
— Ashley Gaffoglio, CEO of The Bikini Block
The beach volleyball tournament will provide these athletes with valuable exposure to college scouts from distinguished institutions such as Florida State University, Florida International University, Florida Atlantic University, Palm Beach Atlantic University, Palm Beach State College, Texas Christian University and Eckerd College. Competing athletes will be wearing gifted Bikini Block activewear swimsuits.
The weekend event will be a women's double tournament. On Saturday there will be qualifying rounds (pool play). Sunday will be the playoffs and finals.
The winning team will receive trophies, volleyballs and volleyball player-related equipment.
“As a family and brand, we are committed to supporting women. Growing up in a household of athletes we know the many benefits of team sports, including training, preparation, commitment, responsibility, discipline and the work ethic required to excel in these types of competitions, which is why we sponsor these types of events” says COO of The Bikini Block Amanda Butler.
If you or someone you know are interested in the event please check out https://www.volleyballlife.com/tournament/5293 to learn more.
About Bikini Block
The Bikini Block is built around comfort, style and sustainability with a mission to give back to the community. The bikini brand donates a portion of every sale and is the founder of their nonprofit, Bikini Beach Clean Up, that fosters a cleaner world, cleaner oceans and cleaner beaches through a movement of community efforts that promote consciousness and kindness. Bikinis are also shipped in 100% recycled and reusable plastic. For more information check out https://thebikiniblock.com.
About Sandstorm
Sandstorm Volleyball Club is based out of Palm Beach County Florida. The club promotes the overall importance of teamwork, sportsmanship and achievement and focuses on shaping volleyball players to their full potential. For more information check out https://www.sandstormbeachvolleyball.com/why-beach-volleyball-1.
