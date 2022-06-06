Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the Fifth Operation Fly Formula Flight

Today, President Biden announced that his Administration is sourcing a flight, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula to transport Nestlé infant formulas from Cologne, Germany to Fort Worth, Texas on June 9. This delivery will include 110,000 pounds of Nestlé NAN SupremePro Stage 1 infant formula, approximately 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles. The product will be available across the country through Nestlé/Gerber distribution channels, and additional deliveries of Nestlé formula will be announced in the coming days. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:

"HHS is working around the clock to ensure that parents have the formula they need to feed their infants. We will continue to pursue all available options until we have fully restored the infant formula supply in the U.S."