The Polymath Agency Mobengo/Linares. A Champion for Poets, Artists and Culture
Meet the cultural strategists who are changing the rules of visibility
The Polymath Agency Mobengo/Linares is a Manhattan based counseling agency specialized in cultural leadership development. The Polymath Agency M/L helps poets and artists develop conscious visual branding, solve personal and professional crises, and realize ambitious cultural projects.
— Murielle Mobengo
Mobengo and Linares also provide counsel to cultural organizations seeking to establish authority by crafting unique stories for them, harnessing the power of myth, meaning, and art.
MURIELLE MOBENGO is Founding Partner of The Polymath Agency M/L and designer of The Polymath program©, the first program in ethics and self-storytelling for poets and artists struggling with visibility and fame.
"Our mission is to make poets and artists visible and utterly creative. We want them to thrive beyond flippant trends and hashtags. Poets and artists have been the real influencers from times immemorial. They matter for humanity's culture, economy, and future. The Polymath Agency M/L wants to trigger a Renaissance. Humanity needs it. But before poets and artists can become polymaths and channel genius for their communities, they need to solve their personal and professional problems. The Polymath program © helps them do just that" says Mobengo.
Murielle Mobengo is also Editor-in-chief of Revue {R}évolution, a polymath review of poetry and art based in New York, with branches in London and Paris. She hosts QELP, The Poet's LIFE podcast, a series of interviews on creative fulfillment, mythology, the writer's life and the fame game.
Author of The Poetical Manifesto : How fame hurts Creativity, Mobengo is a poet, publisher, and storyteller of Bantu descent, a native from Bordeaux, France, a Hindu soul, and a proud New Yorker. She has worked with state-level officials in France and Africa.
MARIA LINARES FREIRE is co-Founding Partner of The Polymath Agency M/L, and Editor-in-chief for the Arts at Revue {R}évolution. A native from Cordoba, Spain, and a London based artist, she is a modern polymath.
The recipient of 9 international awards, including the Leonardo Da Vinci Prize 2022, Linares' most iconic exhibition happened in October 2015, when NASA scientists at CosmoQuest projected her art on the moon.
“For art to flourish and transcend time, artists need to challenge what’s common with elevation in their creative practice. Our programs and services at the Polymath Agency M/L serve such purposes. We train artists and poets so they can be avant-garde and express their polymath tendencies unapologetically,” says Linares.
Maria Linares Freire has exhibited in London, Bristol, Milan, Rome, Athens and New York. Her work has appeared in numerous international art publications including Aesthetica, The Circle Foundation for the Arts, Contemporary Curator Magazine, and The Art Talks Magazine.
