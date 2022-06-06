Detour Necessary for Cameron County Bridge Replacement

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a detour will be in place soon when a Cameron County bridge is closed so replacement work can take place. The existing 13-foot bridge spans Gillis Bliss Run on State Route 4001 (Old West Creek Road) in Shippen Township. The bridge, which dates from 1924 carries an average of 137 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge will improve its condition from fair to good.

Work will begin on Monday, June 13, with roadway flaggers enforcing an alternating traffic pattern. Beginning Thursday, June 16, Old West Creek Road will be closed at the bridge site and a detour will be in place. The detour will use Route 120. Residents along Old West Creek Road will be able to access their homes and camps. This detour will be used throughout the duration of the project, which is expected to finish by mid-July.

Excavation, demolition of the existing box culvert, and back-fill for the new box culvert will be done by PennDOT Cameron County Maintenance. A contractor will set the new box culvert and perform paving. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

