Interstate 90 Eastbound Closed, Westbound Restricted in Erie County

​The eastbound lane of Interstate 90 is closed, and the westbound lanes are restricted in Erie County from Exit 3 (Route 6N, West Springfield/Cherry Hill) to Exit 6 (Route 215, East Springfield/Albion) due to a tractor trailer crash.

Motorists should avoid travel in that area if possible. Traffic should use Route 6N, Route 20, Route 215. The roadway is expected to reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

