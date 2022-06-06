Learn to Fly Fish – Episode 2: Equipment (VIDEO)

The older we get, it seems there are fewer opportunities to learn new hobbies or skills. But learning can be a fun challenge, and learning to fly fish is no different. Not only do you get to enjoy the great outdoors, but it’s an opportunity to constantly challenge one’s self and improve, and knowing the equipment necessary (and how it works) is the foundation to learning to fly fish.

“For me learning to fly fish is a lot like learning to ski or any other outdoor activity. It’s really fun as a beginner, but the better you get, the more fun you have,” said Fish and Game Marketing Manager Ian Malepeai.

What holds people back from learning to fly fish? Starting something new can often be intimidating, Malepeai said, because there’s a learning curve, new terminology and you don’t know what you need.

“One of the hesitations is this perceived ‘mystique’ around fly fishing. Novice anglers often have questions about the concepts, equipment and terminology,” Malepeai said. “The great thing about fly fishing is that once you have some basic equipment, and the knowledge of how to use it, you’ll be set to fish for years to come!”

In this video, we will cover the essential equipment to begin fly fishing, as well as cover optional equipment you may want to consider as you progress. Armed with this information, we will explain what you need to bring with you on your first fly fishing trip. This knowledge is sure to make you a more confident fly fishing angler and will add to the enjoyment and success of your next outing.

This is the second episode in a five-part series that will be released weekly in the coming weeks.