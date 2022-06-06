Envoc Releases Dependent SMART Health Cards to LA Wallet, Louisiana's Digital Driver's License (mDL) App

Dependent SMART Health Card Add Dependent SMART Health Card from IIS Primary SMART Health Card

Parents, guardians, and caregivers now have quick and easy access to their child or dependents’ digital vaccination status within a single app.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envoc, the technology company that first allowed you to carry a legal, digital driver’s license with LA Wallet, has announced that Louisiana residents can now use the app to optionally add a digital SMART Health Card for their children or adult dependents. This will give users immediate, trustworthy access to their child or dependents’ COVID-19 vaccine status sourced from the LINKS Immunization Information System (IIS) at the Louisiana Department of Health.

To use this feature, users must have their Louisiana driver’s license or State ID added to the app and their name must be listed as a Guardian on their child or dependent’s vaccination record on file with the Louisiana Department of Health. The child or dependent’s healthcare provider can update the listed Guardians on their record.

How to Add a Dependent SMART Health Card:

- Download the latest version of LA Wallet from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

- Tap the SMART Health Card credential in the card stack.

If you already have an existing SMART Health Card, click the menu icon on the top right and click Add Dependent on the menu that appears. If you do not already have a SMART Health Card, click Add Dependent Health Card.

- Accept the disclaimer and fill in the dependent’s information as it appears on their medical record.

- Tap the Add Dependent button on the bottom of the form.

If you have any trouble, tap the Health Card Assistance option in the menu for support.

“The addition of child and dependent SMART Health Cards to LA Wallet provides Louisiana residents with yet another valuable service via LA Wallet. For a parent, guardian, or caregiver to have such quick and easy access to their child or dependents’ vaccination status is a matter of health, safety, and convenience,” said Sara Kelley, LA Wallet’s Project Manager at Envoc.

The future of SMART Health Cards is evolving. With the addition of dependent SMART Health Cards, this technology could be utilized in the future to display and share additional vaccines, such as flu vaccines, vaccines needed for travel, or even childhood vaccines.

As of June 1, 2022, over 825,000 citizens have added their SMART Health Card to LA Wallet, representing nearly 60% of LA Wallet’s 1.4 million active users.

About Envoc

Envoc is a privately owned, Louisiana-based software and application hosting firm specializing in complex software design. It is the driving force behind the innovation of the LA Wallet app which gives users free access to their digital Louisiana driver’s license, SMART Health Cards, Wildlife and Fishing licenses, and more. LA Wallet is now used by over 1.4 million Louisiana residents. Read more about LA Wallet at lawallet.com.