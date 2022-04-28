Envoc Partners with CLEAR to share SMART Health Cards

LA Wallet Legal Credentials Digital COVID-19 Vaccination and PCR Test Results in LA Wallet SMART Health Card Rendering

The SMART Health Card format allows for a seamless exchange between LA Wallet and the CLEAR app’s digital vaccine solutions.

BATON ROUGE, LA, US, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envoc today announced a partnership with CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, to offer Louisiana residents the ability to access and share their proof of COVID-19 vaccination with CLEAR’s digital vaccine card and Health Pass. Envoc is the creator of LA Wallet, Louisiana’s legal digital driver’s license app, and the first mobile driver’s license app in the nation.

Of the 1.4 million Louisiana residents currently using LA Wallet, over half have loaded their COVID-19 vaccination record via the SMART Health Card format for use in Louisiana and abroad. The SMART Health Card format allows for a seamless exchange between LA Wallet and the CLEAR app’s digital vaccine solutions.

CLEAR's digital vaccine card is a free, mobile experience on the CLEAR app, which securely connects a person's verified identity to their proof of vaccination, to reduce public health risk and get people back to what they love. The secure digital vaccine card can also be linked to CLEAR’s Health Pass – a screening solution that has been used by more than 200 organizations to help create safer environments, including professional sports teams, major venues, travel destinations, and conferences.

“LA Wallet has been instrumental in keeping Louisiana residents and businesses operating safely and confidently through the COVID-19 pandemic by providing digital proof of medical status,” said Calvin Fabre, president of Envoc. “Partnering with CLEAR makes it easier for our residents to travel outside of Louisiana for work or leisure while still keeping personal and medical information just that – personal.”

How it works:

- Download and Enroll: Users download the free CLEAR app, tap the blue digital vaccine card tile, and then verify their identity by uploading an identifying document and snapping a quick selfie.

- Secure Linking: Users then tap “LA Wallet” from CLEAR’s list of providers and upload their LA Wallet SMART QR code. Their proof of vaccination is then verified and a digital vaccine card is created.

- Digital Vaccine Card: Once their digital vaccine card is created, users can share their verified proof of vaccination anywhere and anytime they like. Additionally, the digital vaccine card automatically links to Health Pass to create a frictionless entry at participating Health Pass locations.

- Privacy First: With CLEAR, you are always in control of your information. COVID-19-related information, including vaccination info, is stored in a highly secure environment.

About Envoc

Envoc designs, deploys, and supports complex software and mobile applications. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, with a second location in Hammond, LA. Envoc's expertise includes HIPAA-, PCI-, and ISO 18013-5 compliant web and mobile software, complex architecture design, kiosks, and document management with a focus on user experience and user interface design. Envoc designed and developed the first, legal digital driver’s license app launched in the United States, LA Wallet.