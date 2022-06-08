Legal Issues Haunt Lafarge and their Lordstown Landfill

Lafarge has been indicted for Crimes Against Humanity for their complicity with ISIS' atrocities in Syria. Lafarge paid ISIS and its affiliates more than $15 million. Lafarge's management team abandoned the cement plant workers when they were overtaken by ISIS.

A "Heat Map" of the Lordstown Landfill shows where the greatest concentrations of toxic hydrogen sulfide gas are located. CALL continues to wait for the Ohio EPA to release the off-site toxic gas public data for 2022.