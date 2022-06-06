Freedom First Budget Makes Historic Investments to Safeguard Florida’s Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Support State Workforce
TALLAHASSEE, FL, 06/06/2022 – Today, Secretary of Management Services Todd Inman celebrates investments in the Department of Management Services (DMS) and thanks Governor DeSantis and the Legislature for their leadership in ensuring Florida remains open and free. These investments will position DMS to continue and enhance its mission to Serve Those Who Serve Florida.
“I thank Governor DeSantis for his leadership and trust in the Florida Department of Management Services,” said Secretary Todd Inman. “From retirement and healthcare to cybersecurity and real estate services, the success of the 2022 Legislative Session for DMS will make certain that we are able to offer the best services to those who have served and continue to serve the Great State of Florida.”
“Governor DeSantis understands the critical need to modernize and better secure the state’s technology infrastructure and most sensitive information,” said State Chief Information Officer James Grant. “With the investments made during the 2022 Legislative Session, the Florida Digital Service will have the resources to build upon the successes of the program’s launch and to increase our abilities to protect the state from the very real threat of cyber-attacks.”
Major highlights appropriated to the Department during the 2022 Legislative Session for the
2022-2023 Fiscal Year:
- Unprecedented support of the State of Florida’s workforce with an across the board pay increase for eligible state employees, as well as multiple other special pay issues addressing law enforcement, correctional officers and other critical positions.
- $50 million in Enterprise Cybersecurity Resiliency for state agencies– the largest cybersecurity investment made in state history.
- $30 million for state and local government employee cybersecurity training.
- Thirty new full-time positions to further the statewide cybersecurity and information technology modernization initiatives within the Florida Digital Service.
- $30 million to expand Enterprise Cybersecurity Resiliency to local government through technical assistance grants.
-
More than $173.7 million for improvements to the Florida Capitol and other state-owned and
operated buildings.
- $2.2 million for a Fraud, Waste and Abuse Analytics Solution for the Division of State Group Insurance.
- $80 million to construct the state’s new Emergency Operations Center.
- $10.7 million for relocation, reconstruction and repair, and operation of Statewide Law Enforcement Radio Systems (SLERS) towers to ensure interoperability for the state’s law enforcement and $2.2 million to purchase a one-year FirstNet subscription for new SLERS radios purchased in fiscal year 2021-22.
-
$7 million to conduct a comprehensive cybersecurity risk assessment of the state’s
critical infrastructure.
- $5 million for a Florida Department of Corrections multi-year master plan that addresses prison modernization and staffing needs.
- $1 million to relocate estate employees out of the Gore Building in Ft. Lauderdale, which is being sold.
- $200,000 to study state-owned building dispositions.