Freedom First Budget Makes Historic Investments to Safeguard Florida’s Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Support State Workforce

TALLAHASSEE, FL, 06/06/2022 – Today, Secretary of Management Services Todd Inman celebrates investments in the Department of Management Services (DMS) and thanks Governor DeSantis and the Legislature for their leadership in ensuring Florida remains open and free. These investments will position DMS to continue and enhance its mission to Serve Those Who Serve Florida.

“I thank Governor DeSantis for his leadership and trust in the Florida Department of Management Services,” said Secretary Todd Inman. “From retirement and healthcare to cybersecurity and real estate services, the success of the 2022 Legislative Session for DMS will make certain that we are able to offer the best services to those who have served and continue to serve the Great State of Florida.”

“Governor DeSantis understands the critical need to modernize and better secure the state’s technology infrastructure and most sensitive information,” said State Chief Information Officer James Grant. “With the investments made during the 2022 Legislative Session, the Florida Digital Service will have the resources to build upon the successes of the program’s launch and to increase our abilities to protect the state from the very real threat of cyber-attacks.”

Major highlights appropriated to the Department during the 2022 Legislative Session for the

2022-2023 Fiscal Year: