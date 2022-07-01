Tips for successful home renovations
Home improvements can be less stressful with proper planning and managementFRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY, US, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all dread home renovation. Whether it's deck installation, bathroom remodeling, or a new kitchen, most homeowners cringe. Neverending mess, huge prices, contractors that are always late, these are all nightmares waiting to happen for the inexperienced customer.
With 35 years of experience in doing home remodeling, Paul Alfieri, a Sussex NJ based home renovation contractor, knows it all so well. During more than 3 decades of such work, he came up with a list of tips that prospective clients (or simple homeowners, who want great service), should have in mind:
1. Customers should NOT accept work done by home renovation contractors who don't have a license or insurance.
When it comes to lowballing, some contractors will do the work very cheaply, because they don't pay for a license or work uninsured. While it might seem like a good idea, the risks are huge.
Home renovation (kitchen remodeling, basement renovation, bathrooms, additional rooms, etc.), deck repairs and improvements, house painting, and many other services should be performed only by skilled, licensed, and insured professionals. Why? Because, if anything goes wrong, no home insurance company will accept a claim, for work done by an unlicensed professional.
2. A clear step-by-step plan is mandatory
Paul advises all his clients to request a detailed plan. Alfieri Renovations have dominated Sussex NJ and Orange County NY, in their industry, with very thorough estimates and planning.
This allows clients to understand the scope of the project, make predictions (even financially) and keep control over the process.
3. Always on time!
Contractors are famous for being late, overpromising, getting swamped with more client work, delaying projects, and so on. Which frustrates customers, as they need to make drastic changes to their lifestyle, during the home improvement work.
This should not be the norm. Clients should demand contractors be on time, give progress status and make sure there are no delays to the finished project.
Even if the industry standard is tardiness, leaving mess at the work site and underdelivering, professional home renovation contractors work in an organized manner, are always on time and never leave a mess behind.
