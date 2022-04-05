The Biggest 5 SEO and Marketing Mistakes Businesses Make Online
SEO Audit Pros logo
After delivering tens of SEO audits in the past 2 years, here are the main technical mistakes webmasters still make.
If you want to rank for certain words (your products or services), you need to write about them). Google ranks content.”FRESH MEADOWS, NEW YORK, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEO audits are a sure way for a business to understand how their online marketing work stacks up against the competitors. SEO Audit Pros is a New York-based SEO agency that specializes in website audits and local SEO.
— Ramona Jar, Owner of SEO Audit Pros
After performing tens of audits for a wide range of industries and company sizes, here are the biggest SEO mistakes webmasters make:
1. Indexation Issues, Junk Template Pages Left by Developers
With Google announcing they are not indexing all the pages in a website anymore, webmasters need to be careful what pages they push for indexation and ranking. 90% of the websites audited still showed "staging" or "development" directories, left by the web designers, template pages with "lorem ipsum" information, and a lot of other useless pages.
If you have a limited "budget crawl" and still show these junk pages, chances are these pages might get indexed and your content pages ignored.
2. Websites Left to "No Index"
Another mistake made by website designers with no SEO training is to leave the client's website to "no-indexing", although they finished the design work and released the website to the public. Usually, when building a website for weeks or months, it is standard to block the website from the search engines, so that Google, Bing, and others won't index those pages until they are ready.
As soon as the web development work is done, the websites need to be set to "index", otherwise, they'll never get organic traffic.
The worst-case SEO Audit Pros had to deal with was a medical website left to block the search engines for 3 years, while the client was wondering why his website never showed when he searched for his business online.
3. The Content Was Not Optimized for the Right Keywords
Ramona Jar, the lead SEO audit strategist and company owner at SEO Audit Pros advises her clients that, "if you want to rank for certain words (your products or services), you need to write about them). Google ranks content."
A huge chunk of the business websites audited in the past 2 years (small brochure websites or huge medical or fintech portals) had absolutely no keyword optimization or content centered on what people actually searched for.
There were big websites with articles written DAILY that were not ranking for anything, because the owners were just churning content, without doing any proper keyword research.
In this case, SEO Audit Pros prepared a keyword mapping for these pages, trying to assign the best keywords for each, then repurposed the existing content to help the client rank for valuable keywords and increase organic traffic.
4. Poor Internal Linking Strategies
A great way for companies to rank for "high-demand" keywords is to create supporting content around secondary keywords, that are way easier to rank for, then link to the "money-making" pages from these articles.
Linking is done with optimized anchors and dofollow links. As an example, if a company would like to rank for "New York car accident doctor", they would write an article on "How Long After a Car Accident Should You File a Claim" and, inside that article, link to the page they optimized for "New York car accident doctor", using this as an anchor or "NYC auto accident doctor", etc.
During the SEO audits performed, Ramona Jar noticed a lot of websites had blog posts without links to any other pages, the links (if they did exist) were no-follow or with anchors like "read more" or "our company".
This type of non-optimized linking is good to have for backlinking campaigns (when other websites link to the client's web page), but, internally, clients are advised to make use of well-optimized structures and links.
5. Completely Un-Optimized Google My Business Listings
Most companies SEO Audit Pros dealt with in the past 2 years had also offices around the US. In this case, the companies should have a properly optimized GMB (Google My Business).
73% of the companies that ordered SEO audits had improperly optimized listings on Google Maps.
This means a lot of missed opportunities, as local SEO is a sure way for any business to compete in their area. A well-optimized listing (services, posts, images, proper information being displayed, attracting real reviews, etc.) can boost lead generation, even for very small companies.
These would be, in short, some of the most common SEO mistakes companies still make in 2022.
Ramona Jar
SEO Audit Pros
+1 929-413-2261
email us here