SAE Media Group’s 20th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum returns to Amsterdam in November 2022

SAE Media group reports: Registration is now open for SAE Media Group’s 20th Annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum

NETHERLANDS, AMSTERDAM, AMSTERDAM, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group’s Benelux Infrastructure Forum returns to Amsterdam, Netherlands on the 16th and 17th November 2022 for its 20th consecutive year.

This well-established meeting remains the market-lead for updating delegates on developments across the Benelux infrastructure landscape and provides an unparalleled opportunity to learn from and discuss with senior executives in this dynamic industry.

The 2022 iteration will bring together key professionals in the infrastructure, financing, and innovation sectors to discuss the latest issues and trends within the Benelux market.

The Forum will bring a specific focus on; offshore and onshore wind, the development of (green)-hydrogen capabilities along the region’s coastline, storage and integration implications for renewable energy production, new and innovative methods of financing and re-financing - from PPPs to green bonds and beyond - and digital infrastructure developments.

With the accelerating pursuit of Net-Zero, the commitment to the Paris Accords, and uncertainty around oil and gas prices and provision, it has never been more important to establish and understand a coherent and coordinated approach to future development.

For further information and to view the full agenda, please visit: http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR1/einnews

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet, network, and participate in panel discussions and debates with industry experts and professionals ranging from: banks, infrastructure developers, and institutional investors, to lawyers, government agencies, financiers, and regulators.

Key reasons for an attendee to register:

• Join the only conference tailored to the specific issues that the Benelux region faces

• Listen to presentations focused on the most pressing challenges facing Benelux regional infrastructure progress, including energy transition, the accelerated pursuit of net-zero, and digital architecture developments

• Gain insight into the projects, priorities, and plans for the region's ports

• Case study updates from major projects in the region, including offshore wind, green hydrogen, and geothermal perspectives

• Exclusive networking opportunities with key opinion leaders and decision-makers at the forefront of the market

Interested parties can register online at: http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR1/einnews

For media enquiries please contact Oana Lefter, at +44(0) 207 827 6164 or olefter@smi-online.co.uk

SAE Media Group’s 20th Benelux Infrastructure Forum

16-17 November 2022

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

£200 EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT WILL EXPIRE BY 30 June 2022

Sponsor: DIF Capital Partners

#BeneluxConf

http://www.beneluxconf.com/PR1



----------END----------

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.



