Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Auglaize

St. Marys Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Belmont

Martins Ferry City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 FFR

 

Village of Brookside

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

Butler

Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Columbiana

East Liverpool City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 FFR

 

Coshocton

Ridgewood Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Cuyahoga

Center for Effective Living, Inc.

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 MED

 

Citizens Academy

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Citizens Academy Southeast

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Citizens Leadership Academy

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Citizens Leadership Academy East

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

City of East Cleveland

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

  IPA

 

Heights-Hillcrest Communications Center

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

Village of Valley View

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Village Preparatory School - Willard

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Village Preparatory School - Woodland Hills Campus

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Village Preparatory School Cliffs

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Franklin

Educational Service Center of Central Ohio

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Grandview Heights Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

Ohio Public Employees Deferred Compensation Program

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

Phoenix Home Health Care of Central Ohio, LLC

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 MED

 

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES DEVELOPMENTAL CENTERS

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 MED

 

Geauga

Bainbridge Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

West Geauga Community Joint Recreation District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Greene

Greeneview Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Guernsey

Guernsey County Park District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Hamilton

Center for Collaborative Solutions

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Village of Newtown

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Hancock

Union Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Huron

Wakeman Township Fire District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Jefferson

Springfield Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Lake

Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Lorain

Elyria Community Improvement Corporation

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

Madison

London Public Library

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

Medina

Cloverleaf Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Meigs

Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

Monroe

Monroe County General Health District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

Montgomery

Dayton City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Fidelity Health Care

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 MED

 

West Carrollton City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Morgan

Morgan Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Ottawa

Village of Clay Center

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

Perry

Perry County Soil and Water Conservation District

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

Sandusky

Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Tuscarawas

Village of Barnhill

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

York Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

Union

York Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

  IPA

 

Washington

Belpre City School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Wayne

Liberty Preparatory School

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Northwestern Local School District

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

Wood

Perry Township

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

