Longbow Advantage Announces Newest Product, Labor Planning
With the industry-leading Rebus Platform, warehouse leaders can now forecast labor needs for the future no matter which LMS they use
Our customers told us one of the biggest needs they had in labor planning was the ability to see how they are progressing in real-time through the day versus the forecasted plan.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain execution company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, today announced the arrival of its newest product to market, Rebus® Labor Planning.
— Gerry Brady
Rebus Labor Planning gives supply chain leaders the ability to predict their future labor needs and gives real-time insight into progress against planned labor. With agnostic Labor Planning, operators can read historical data from Rebus Intelligent Labor or any other LMS so they can forecast staffing goals effectively.
“The entire Rebus platform is built on the idea that the future of the supply chain is real-time and intelligent. Our customers told us one of the biggest needs they had in labor planning was the ability to see how they are progressing in real-time through the day versus the forecasted plan,” said Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO of Longbow Advantage. “With Labor Planning, now warehouse teams can do just that, as well as create intelligent future labor forecasts based on historical labor data. That’s going to save warehouses time and money by creating more accurate labor plans.”
Labor Planning works seamlessly with the rest of the Rebus platform, pulling data from Intelligent Labor or any third-party WMS system. It’s platform-agnostic and empowers warehouses to gather data from across multiple systems into a single dashboard, with highly customizable widgets that clearly show what’s happening in real-time.
“Most labor planning solutions only store data for a month or two before archiving it,” Brady continued. “Rebus not only stores historical data longer, it keeps it easy to access at a moment’s notice. This means leaders can make decisions based on real data, not a hunch and an out-of-date spreadsheet.”
Longbow will share more details around the product, including use cases and additional announcements for The Rebus® Platform, at their 2nd annual user conference, NOW 2022, in Boston in October.
