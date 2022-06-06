Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,100 in the last 365 days.

Longbow Advantage Announces Newest Product, Labor Planning

With the industry-leading Rebus Platform, warehouse leaders can now forecast labor needs for the future no matter which LMS they use

Our customers told us one of the biggest needs they had in labor planning was the ability to see how they are progressing in real-time through the day versus the forecasted plan.”
— Gerry Brady
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain execution company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, today announced the arrival of its newest product to market, Rebus® Labor Planning.

Rebus Labor Planning gives supply chain leaders the ability to predict their future labor needs and gives real-time insight into progress against planned labor. With agnostic Labor Planning, operators can read historical data from Rebus Intelligent Labor or any other LMS so they can forecast staffing goals effectively.

“The entire Rebus platform is built on the idea that the future of the supply chain is real-time and intelligent. Our customers told us one of the biggest needs they had in labor planning was the ability to see how they are progressing in real-time through the day versus the forecasted plan,” said Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO of Longbow Advantage. “With Labor Planning, now warehouse teams can do just that, as well as create intelligent future labor forecasts based on historical labor data. That’s going to save warehouses time and money by creating more accurate labor plans.”

Labor Planning works seamlessly with the rest of the Rebus platform, pulling data from Intelligent Labor or any third-party WMS system. It’s platform-agnostic and empowers warehouses to gather data from across multiple systems into a single dashboard, with highly customizable widgets that clearly show what’s happening in real-time.

“Most labor planning solutions only store data for a month or two before archiving it,” Brady continued. “Rebus not only stores historical data longer, it keeps it easy to access at a moment’s notice. This means leaders can make decisions based on real data, not a hunch and an out-of-date spreadsheet.”

Longbow will share more details around the product, including use cases and additional announcements for The Rebus® Platform, at their 2nd annual user conference, NOW 2022, in Boston in October.

Travis Hinkle
Longbow Advantage
thinkle@longbowadvantage.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Longbow Advantage Announces Newest Product, Labor Planning

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.