Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,094 in the last 365 days.

DreamCatcherMKT’s LGBTQ+ Production Wins Telly Award in the Non-Broadcast/History Category

DreamCatcherMKT duo with Stonewall's former Executive Director Hunter O'Hanian

DreamCatcherMKT duo with Stonewall's former Executive Director Hunter O'Hanian

IN PLAIN SIGHT Campaign

IN PLAIN SIGHT Campaign

DreamCatcherMKT Logo

DreamCatcherMKT Logo

Award presentation coincides with #PrideMonth

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA., UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DreamCatcherMKT, a leading creative agency for entrepreneurs and nonprofits, announced today a Bronze Telly Award for IN PLAIN SIGHT, a digital project commissioned by Stonewall National Museum & Archives, one of the largest LGBTQ+ archives and libraries in the United States.

IN PLAIN SIGHT (stonewallnma.org), made possible by Florida Humanities Council, provides factual historic records about milestones and people who have come out in different areas spanning from AIDS/HIV and Arts to Film/TV and Theatre/Dance. Far more than an interactive timeline, Stonewall also designed an engaging curriculum that provides interaction with material from the archival collection.

Alongside naming the digital timelines and producing a vibrant visual identity, the dream team also developed its digital presence, elevated the story through an award-winning video, and promoted awareness through social channels, outreach efforts, and local/international media outlets.

Understanding LGBTQ+ history of bias is important to anyone who cares about breaking down barriers and creating an inclusive society. It was also critical to expand the reach of IN PLAIN SIGHT to virtual audiences at a time when in-person visits were restricted due to the pandemic.

“We’re opening #PrideMonth with immense gratitude for a recognition that embodies inclusion and equity at its highest level,” commented Mari Naranjo, Chief Dream Officer. “Going forward, we just wish to continue producing meaningful work and compelling storytelling alongside the people and organizations we so admire.”

The 43rd Annual Telly Awards honors the finest video and television content producers across all screens. The Telly Awards, ranging from production to ad agencies, receive more than 12,000 entries annually, with top winners such as Netflix, HBO Latin America, Microsoft, RadicalMedia, Condé Nast, Adobe, Nickelodeon, and others.

About DreamCatcher Marketing and Productions LLC. (DreamCatcherMKT)

DreamCatcherMKT is South Florida’s go-to creative agency providing small businesses and nonprofits with the brand strategy, marketing tools, and digital services they need to start and grow their business. Through its holistic approach and end-to-end solutions model, DreamCatcherMKT is redefining marketing by making it easier, effective, and more accessible to startups and solopreneurs. Since the outset of the pandemic, DreamCatcherMKT has delivered educational workshops to more than 5,000 small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs by partnering with cities and leading nonprofits in the nation, including SCORE, a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). In 2021, SCORE recognized the dream team with a Diamond-Level Award for excellence in small business education. Follow the magic on Ig, Fb, Li @dreamcatcherMKT, or visit dreamcatcherMKT.com.


# # #

Mari Naranjo
DreamCatcherMKT
hello [at] dreamcatchermkt.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

IN PLAIN SIGHT award-winning production

You just read:

DreamCatcherMKT’s LGBTQ+ Production Wins Telly Award in the Non-Broadcast/History Category

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.