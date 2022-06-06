DreamCatcherMKT’s LGBTQ+ Production Wins Telly Award in the Non-Broadcast/History Category
Award presentation coincides with #PrideMonthHALLANDALE BEACH, FLA., UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DreamCatcherMKT, a leading creative agency for entrepreneurs and nonprofits, announced today a Bronze Telly Award for IN PLAIN SIGHT, a digital project commissioned by Stonewall National Museum & Archives, one of the largest LGBTQ+ archives and libraries in the United States.
IN PLAIN SIGHT (stonewallnma.org), made possible by Florida Humanities Council, provides factual historic records about milestones and people who have come out in different areas spanning from AIDS/HIV and Arts to Film/TV and Theatre/Dance. Far more than an interactive timeline, Stonewall also designed an engaging curriculum that provides interaction with material from the archival collection.
Alongside naming the digital timelines and producing a vibrant visual identity, the dream team also developed its digital presence, elevated the story through an award-winning video, and promoted awareness through social channels, outreach efforts, and local/international media outlets.
Understanding LGBTQ+ history of bias is important to anyone who cares about breaking down barriers and creating an inclusive society. It was also critical to expand the reach of IN PLAIN SIGHT to virtual audiences at a time when in-person visits were restricted due to the pandemic.
“We’re opening #PrideMonth with immense gratitude for a recognition that embodies inclusion and equity at its highest level,” commented Mari Naranjo, Chief Dream Officer. “Going forward, we just wish to continue producing meaningful work and compelling storytelling alongside the people and organizations we so admire.”
The 43rd Annual Telly Awards honors the finest video and television content producers across all screens. The Telly Awards, ranging from production to ad agencies, receive more than 12,000 entries annually, with top winners such as Netflix, HBO Latin America, Microsoft, RadicalMedia, Condé Nast, Adobe, Nickelodeon, and others.
About DreamCatcher Marketing and Productions LLC. (DreamCatcherMKT)
DreamCatcherMKT is South Florida’s go-to creative agency providing small businesses and nonprofits with the brand strategy, marketing tools, and digital services they need to start and grow their business. Through its holistic approach and end-to-end solutions model, DreamCatcherMKT is redefining marketing by making it easier, effective, and more accessible to startups and solopreneurs. Since the outset of the pandemic, DreamCatcherMKT has delivered educational workshops to more than 5,000 small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs by partnering with cities and leading nonprofits in the nation, including SCORE, a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). In 2021, SCORE recognized the dream team with a Diamond-Level Award for excellence in small business education. Follow the magic on Ig, Fb, Li @dreamcatcherMKT, or visit dreamcatcherMKT.com.
