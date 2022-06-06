iResearch Services appoints Madelaine Oppert as Senior Marketing Manager

Madelaine Oppert, Senior Marketing Manager, iResearch Services

Creative problem-solver focuses on completing day-to-day tasks while achieving wider strategic objectives for the global thought leadership specialist

We have an incredible team and leader, Yogesh Shah, and work with some of the biggest global brands on exciting initiatives, so getting this out to our wider audience is going to be an exciting task” — Madelaine Oppert - Senior Marketing Manager

LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative problem-solver Madelaine Oppert has been appointed Senior Marketing Manager for leading international thought leadership specialist iResearch Services.

Madelaine is skilled at conceptualising, implementing, and overseeing innovative marketing strategies and brand positioning and is an experienced team leader.

She says joining iResearch Services at its London headquarters is an exciting opportunity. “All marketers strive for our brands to be considered thought leaders; it is so vital for us to stand out from our competitors and cut through the daily clutter facing our consumers and clients.”

iResearch Services counts some of the world’s top financial services, technology, sustainability and professional services companies among its clients.

Madelaine adopts a solutions-driven approach to both her team and projects. She believes in open communication and achieving a firm grasp of the bigger picture.

“The trick to being an effective Senior Marketing Manager is the ability to assist in getting the day-to-day tasks done while maintaining a grasp on the wider company objectives ensuring that you are always working to achieve the wider company goals.”

She aims to support marketing leaders and team members to ensure iResearch Services’ data-driven insights make a difference in the marketplace. “We have an incredible team and leader, Yogesh Shah, and work with some of the biggest global brands on exciting initiatives, so getting this out to our wider audience is going to be an exciting task.”

Having recently moved to the UK, Madelaine is keen to visit historic tourist attractions. She is also an avid moviegoer, amateur wine fanatic, and true crime drama enthusiast.