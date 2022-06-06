First Marijuana drive up window hits Lansing at Bazonzoes

Rick Thompson, Mikeyy Austin and the Soulcial Club, AJ the DJ, and more to perform at 'Purple Carpet grand opening event' with first drive up dispensary window

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bazonzoes Provisioning Center is opening its third location at 920 American Road in South Lansing with the first drive up window in the area on June 10, 2022 at 10am.Launching drive up service for customers at the new adult use dispensary will kick off the “Purple Carpet Premiere’ grand opening event featuring vendors, music performances, giveaways, games, and discounts. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 am with the Greater Lansing Chamber of Commerce. All are welcome and invited to attend.Drive-thru pick up will begin promptly at 10am with ‘Grand Marshall’ Rick Thompson, executive director of Michigan NORML, author, and brand ambassador for Redemption Cannabis picking up the first order.Performers throughout the day will include: Mikeyy Austin and Soulcial Club, a hip-hop/soul band from Lansing, AJ the DJ, Qua-Zar, a local lyricist , and SpunSoul circus performers from Grand Rapids Entertainment. For more information about the entertainment line-up visit www.bazonzoesmi.com “We are just honestly excited to welcome our third location into the Bazonzoes collective and so all of the events, performances, and deals that day will ultimately just be a giant party reflecting that excitement and passion for Bazonzoes,” said Erin McCann-Sabo, Chief People Officer at Bazonzoes.Vendors on hand (Redemption, Terrapin, Cured, and more to be announced) will have giveaways and swag in addition to the games and prizes provided by Bazonzoes throughout the day including customer favorites: STINKO and Weed Fairy giveaways. The first 100 people in the store will also receive a free swag bag.Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI with a grow and processing opening in 2022.Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com ###