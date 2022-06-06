Adult Operator and Passenger Injured in UTV Rollover

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Ryan Harris

603-271-3127

June 6, 2022

Clarksville, NH – On Saturday evening at approximately 8:00 p.m., Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to Deadwater Loop Road in Clarksville for a reported Utility-Terrain Vehicle (UTV) rollover. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Pittsburg Fire Department as well as emergency medical personnel from the 45th Parallel Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene.

The operator was identified as Matthew Dessert, a 36 year-old male, from Marion, MA, and the passenger was identified as Joshua Dessert, age 31, of West Wareham, MA. According to the operator, he was traveling along the road and was attempting to avoid another UTV turning off a side road when he suddenly lost control of the UTV on a portion of flat gravel and rolled over. After rolling, the UTV came to its final rest off the road. The UTV sustained significant damage and was unable to be driven from the scene.

As a result of the roll over, both occupants sustained minor injuries and were subsequently transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital (UCVH) for further evaluation. Neither the operator, nor the passenger were wearing a safety harness or helmet when the incident occurred. An on-scene investigation determined that unreasonable speed was the primary contributing factor to the roll over. The operator was subsequently issued a summons for unreasonable speed.

When out recreating on the trails, riders must be mindful of trail conditions, potential hazards, and other trail users. It is critical to operate within your own limits and to recognize that the trails are also being used by a combination of novice and experienced riders. State law requires that in all cases speed shall be controlled so that the operator will be able to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle, or object.