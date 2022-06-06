Techcombank honoured 8 awards by Visa

VIETNAM, June 6 -

HÀ NỘI — Techcombank has received 8 awards from the global payments company Visa for its achievements in 2021. These prestigious awards were presented last month.

For the fourth consecutive year, Visa has honoured Techcombank for cementing its leading position among banks in Việt Nam in the areas of Payment Volume; Growth in Card Payment Volume; Debit Payment Volume; and Credit Payment Volume. In addition, Techcombank received new awards for being the top bank in Tap to Pay Payment Volume; Domestic eCommerce Payment Volume; Fastest Growth in Contactless Penetration; and Contactless Active Terminals Penetration.

These awards from Visa recognise Techcombank’s success in bringing superior digital experiences to customers for four consecutive years, during 2017-21. During this period, the bank has been proactively working with the Government and the State Bank of Việt Nam to further promote the adoption of cashless payments in the economy.

In addition to traditional Visa credit card products, Techcombank issues Visa Signature Cards which offer a differentiated and privileged customer experience and now has a dominant market share amongst affluent cardholders in Việt Nam. Techcombank has adopted digitalisation at all touchpoints of the Visa card journey, from card opening requests to automated use and management, while maintaining the highest level of user protection and security.

Digital channels now account for more than 20 per cent of total retail customer transactions at Techcombank, with the number of digital customer transactions reaching 652 million in 2021 and totaling over VNĐ9.1 quadrillion in value.

“These new Visa awards are further testimony that Techcombank is pursuing the right strategy to realise its vision of “Change banking, change lives”. Against the headwind of the COVID-19 pandemic, Techcombank employees have always shown tremendous perseverance in maintaining service quality and experience for customers, and this has helped us to achieve operational excellence and efficiency for many years,” said Techcombank’s CEO Jens Lottner.

With ROA of 3.7 per cent, Techcombank is among the top ASEAN banks in efficiency. Its NPS score (net promoter score) is much higher than the industry’s average, and customer satisfaction score hits 83 in quarter 4 of 2021 compared to the industry’s average of only 69.3. — VNS