Time to get a REAL ID is drawing near

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) would like to remind citizens about the upcoming deadline to obtain a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card.



Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.



REAL ID is a federal mandate to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver licenses and identification cards.



REAL ID compliant licenses are marked by a star on the top of the card and allows a North Dakota resident to use the driver’s license as a form of identification to complete domestic airline travel and access a federal facility such as a federal courthouse or military base.



“North Dakota is slightly ahead of the national average with 51% of our citizens currently REAL ID compliant,” said NDDOT Driver License Division Director, Brad Schaffer. “We still have a lot of ground to cover before the May 2023 deadline, so we are encouraging citizens to schedule their appointments as soon as possible.”



To get a REAL ID, citizens must visit a North Dakota Driver’s License office in person. When getting a REAL ID, you will need to bring specific documents to prove your residency.



More information about REAL ID along with a list of acceptable documents is available at dot.nd.gov. Please note that if your current name is different from the name on your identity document, you will need to bring additional proof of your legal name.



North Dakota offers an Opt-in, Opt-out feature that allows residents a choice in obtaining a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card.



“Not having a REAL ID could cause some serious issues if you have to fly on the spur-of-the-moment or unexpectedly in the case of an emergency,” says Schaffer. “You certainly don’t want to wind up at the airport with a ticket in hand and be turned away because you do not have the proper identification.”



To schedule an appointment, visit dot.nd.gov or call NDDOT’s toll free number at 1-855-633-6835.



