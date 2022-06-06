The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Awards More Than $42 Million to Assist Florida’s Vulnerable Homeowners

~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund,

Week of May 30 - June 3 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that it has awarded more than $40 million in total relief, with $11 million awarded this week alone, to some of Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF).

PROGRAM UPDATES WEEK OF MAY 30 - JUNE 3

Applications

A total of 1,624 homeowner applications have been approved by DEO, representing more than $42 million in awards to date.

7,541 applications have been started by homeowners but have not been submitted.

7,110 applications have been submitted to DEO by homeowners.

Registrations

32,611 eligible registrations have been submitted. 31,043 registrations are Tier 1, and all have been invited to apply for relief. 1,568 registrations are Tier 2.



DEO continues to prioritize Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners and is inviting homeowners in Tier 1 to apply for assistance. DEO will invite homeowners in Tier 2 to apply after homeowners in Tier 1 have received assistance, pending the availability of funding. DEO remains committed to processing Florida’s HAF program registrations and applications as quickly as possible.

CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE CENTER LOCATIONS

Homeowners may visit one of seven in-person Customer Assistance Centers for assistance. At a customer assistance center, homeowners may:

Complete a registration for the Florida HAF program.

Once the homeowner has been invited to apply, receive assistance with completing an application for assistance through the Florida HAF program.

Receive assistance with uploading documentation necessary to complete an application.

Receive an update on the status of a submitted application for assistance through the Florida HAF program.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Florida homeowners who have been impacted by the pandemic and believe they may be eligible to receive relief through the HAF program are encouraged to register to participate in the program. Potential applicants can complete the registration process by visiting www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org.

Registration assists DEO in determining the eligibility and prioritization of prospective applicants for the program.

After registrants are determined eligible, they receive an invitation to apply for assistance and are encouraged to apply for all types of assistance available through the HAF program, including mortgage and utility assistance.

RESOURCES FOR APPLICANTS

The Homeowner Assistance Fund Customer Assistance Center (833-987-8997) is available Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), for all inquiries and questions.

Additional resources listed below are available at www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org:



PREVIOUS PROGRAM UPDATES

On February 9, 2022, DEO received approval of the state of Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund Needs Assessment and Plan from the United States Department of the Treasury (U.S. Treasury) to implement the state's HAF program for eligible homeowners. The Needs Assessment and Plan was submitted to the U.S. Treasury on August 20, 2021.

Prior to the approval of the state’s HAF Needs Assessment and Plan, DEO began utilizing 10 percent of the allocated funding to launch the Homeowner Assistance Fund Pilot Program in November 2021, in accordance with U.S. Treasury guidance. The state of Florida was one of 12 states to proactively launch a HAF Pilot Program while waiting for the U.S. Treasury to approve its Needs Assessment and Plan.

On February 28, 2022, DEO initiated Phase 2 of the HAF program by opening registration for prospective applicants. Applicants determined eligible through the registration process are currently receiving unique application links by email to apply for up to $50,000 in assistance.



ABOUT HAF



The Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) is designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as by providing assistance with home energy services, internet, property and/or flood insurance, property taxes, and homeowner or condominium association fees. Eligible Florida homeowners may receive up to $50,000 in assistance.

ABOUT DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce, and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.

###