Johnson City Man Charged in Girlfriend’s Death

UNICOI COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and detectives with the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the charges being placed in connection to the death of a Johnson City woman.

On May 30th, at the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, TBI agents began working alongside the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of Athena Saunders (DOB: 7/5/73) after her body was found just off a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined Bradley Miller (DOB: 12/14/78), the victim’s boyfriend, was the person responsible for her death.

On Saturday, investigators obtained warrants charging Bradley Miller with First Degree Murder, Abuse of a Corpse, and Tampering with Evidence. Attempts to locate Miller have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office at 423-743-1850.

The Johnson City Police Department also assisted with this investigation.