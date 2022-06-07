Alanté® Announces Rollout of eCare21 Solutions for Chronic Care Management
Alanté® announced the launch of a strategic partnership with patient-centric Virtual Care Platform eCare21 ( eCare21.com ).
By leveraging eCare21’s platform, Alanté is now in a position to not just treat an existing condition, but to emphasize preventative measures through education and remote patient monitoring.”PHOENIX, AZ, USA , June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Alanté® announced the launch of a strategic partnership with patient care platform eCare21. By simultaneously addressing the health risks and economic challenges associated with chronic condition treatment, this program demonstrates Alanté’s commitment to embracing innovative solutions for patient care.
— Carrie Wheeler, Alanté Executive Director of Operations
“Through the coordination of care plans within eCare21’s virtual care ecosystem, Alanté chronic care patients will experience lower costs of care, streamlined communication with providers, and a reduced risk of hospitalization,” said Alanté Executive Director of Operations Carrie Wheeler.
Based on CDC data, approximately 85% of older adults have at least one chronic health condition, and more than half of them have at least two. Heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and strokes––all chronic conditions––are the leading cause of death among older adults. When not managed properly, they hinder one’s independence, often resulting in hospitalization and institutional care. Moreover, multiple chronic diseases account for a majority of all healthcare costs and over 90% of Medicare spending.
Traditionally, healthcare organizations have addressed the challenge of managing at-risk patient populations with remote monitoring methods that are too costly and complex to deploy across acuity levels and to the lowest-cost setting of care, the home. This antiquated approach reinforces existing data and communication silos across the spectrum of care, resulting in increased costs and reduced outcomes.
“For many chronic care patients, communication between families, doctors and caregivers presents a roadblock leading to a host of poor outcomes,” said Alanté CEO Mark Hansen. “eCare21 circumvents this issue with a centralized platform that pulls together electronic medical records, remote patient monitoring and tele-health visits. Through this patient-centered approach, all members of a care team remain informed of a patient’s current health care plan.”
Between primary care visits, care team members can monitor patient health, medication adherence, weight, blood pressure, and other vital signs with the use of patient wearables and medical IoT devices to remotely document within the secure eCare21 platform. Allowing doctors, patients, and families alike to access the patient’s health information and receive proactive notifications if any of these readings present potential issues.
“In the world of chronic care, the vast majority of time and money is typically spent on the treatment of the condition,” said Carrie Wheeler. “By leveraging eCare21’s platform, Alanté is now in a position to not just treat an existing condition, but to emphasize preventative measures through education and remote patient monitoring.”
Through the eCare21 platform, chronic care patients will also have 24/7 access to a telehealth line, allowing them to receive answers to pertinent health questions or arrange for a clinician to visit in their place of residency or coordinate with the patient’s Primary Care Provider when necessary. In the coming months, Alanté also plans to introduce eCare21 remote patient monitoring through a wearable smartwatch.
For more information on Alanté’s services, including the benefits of eCare21’s platform available to patients and providers, visit alantehealth.com.
###
About Alanté
Alanté is an integrated virtual healthcare solution that fosters communication and collaboration between patients and healthcare providers. Through the physician-led creation of care plans and shared access to a personal health record (PHR), Alanté cuts through silos of patient information, allowing patients, providers and families to stay on the same page. Through our approach to virtual healthcare, our patients experience greater health outcomes, reduction in costs and a better quality of care.
About eCare21 (eCare21.com)
eCare21 is an industry leader in virtual healthcare technology, providing a cloud based Virtual Care Platform that improves communication among providers, patients, and caregivers by integrating remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, medication adherence, tele-health, and billing into a single, comprehensive patient view that enables better information, better decisions, and better outcomes.
Shelby Tuttle
Knoodle Advertising
+1 480-330-9346
shelbyt@knoodle.com