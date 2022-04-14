eCare21 Supports Ukraine: Free App for Ukraine and Ukrainians
eCare21 mobile app are free of charge for Ukrainians to help connect their families and care for their loved ones.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCare21 announces free availability of their mobile app for Ukraine and Ukrainians to help connect with their families and care for their loved ones. The eCare21 mobile app can be used to help monitor and take preventative actions for major health problems and keep families and communities together.
“We have been horrified by the news coming out of Ukraine about the Russian invasion. Our hearts go out to all communities affected by this war who are beginning a whole new life away from home, which is not easy to do. While adapting to a different environment, Ukrainians will face the challenges of keeping in touch but, even more important, they need to manage their health and the health of their loved ones.” – said Vadim Cherdak, PhD, CEO of eCare21.
At eCare21, it is our mission to bring care to everyone, anywhere, any time. As we watch events unfold in Ukraine, we want to help our users stay connected with loved ones who may be affected. For anyone who needs to provide care for their loved one in Ukraine during this difficult and uncertain time, we are making our eCare21 App free for Ukraine and all Ukrainians, effective immediately.
eCare21 wants everyone to Share the Care!
Today, we sincerely ask our customers, partners, and users to join us in this campaign to support Ukraine and its people to have easy access to a global Community of Care. Please remember, if you have any Ukrainian friends, please share this information. It will be a valuable tool for their daily lives.
All efforts, even if they are small, can make a difference and positively impact many people who are currently facing the most challenging times. Let us unite and make caring for each other an integral part of the fabric that leads us to peace!
About eCare21
eCare21 is an industry leader in virtual healthcare technology, providing a cloud based Virtual Care Platform that improves communication among providers, patients, and caregivers by integrating remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, medication adherence, tele-health, and billing into a single, comprehensive patient view that enables better information, better decisions, and better outcomes.
For more information on how eCare21’s end to end virtual care solution improves efficiency and communication for clinicians, health systems, payers, patients, and more, please visit our website at eCare21.com or contact us at info@ecare21.com.
Vadim Cherdak
eCare21, Inc
vcherdak@ecare21.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn