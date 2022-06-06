Head of DE&S's Future Capability Group Announced to Speak at the UAV Technology Conference 2022

UAV Technology Conference 2022 - Gold Sponsors: Echodyne and Leonardo

SAE Media Group reports: Mr James Gavin, Head of the Future Capability Group, DE&S, UK MoD, is set to speak at the conference, in London this September.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agenda for the UAV Technology Conference, which is taking place on the 26th and 27th September 2022, in London, UK, features senior Air Forces Officers, Program Managers and Technical Scientists from a widespread of nations, sharing the latest updates on national UAS procurement and acquisition programmes

It was announced last month that two companies have completed scalability and usability tests of heavy-lift unmanned aircraft in the second stage of a programme called by Heavy Lift Challenge, run by UK MoD’s science and technology arm and the Royal Navy.

The project is intended to “increase the number of UAS available on the market, at a rapid pace,” according to a report published in April on DE&S’s website, which adds that the “competitive framework will also quicken the overall procurement process, delivering the latest uncrewed technology to the frontline, faster, cheaper and better in an exponential world”.

“This is an important milestone for the Heavy Lift Challenge,” said James Gavin, head of the Future Capability Group. “We have tested how scalable and usable the autonomous technology is, with promising results. We have demonstrated how our collaboration with the Royal Navy and industry partners can expedite the procurement process – enabling us to deliver cutting-edge technology at pace. Ultimately, this work will help the UK Armed Forces retain and grow its operational advantage and also deliver cost efficiencies”. *

Delegates at this unique event will hear from the Future Capability Group and their efforts toward UAV innovation. SAE Media Group are delighted to announce that Mr James Gavin, Head of the Future Capability Group from the DE&S, UK MoD, will share insight into:

• DE&S Strategy 2025 and pursuing agile UAV capabilities, pre-concept into Operations

• An overview of DE&S’ FCGs UAV and autonomy programmes, including the Heavy Lift Challenge, Human Machine Teaming, Multi-Domain Integrate Swarms and more

• Working with industry and the Defence Battlelab to include SMEs and new partners in the UAV innovation process

