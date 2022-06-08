Güralp ships thirty Aquarius broadband ocean bottom seismometers to National Facility for Seismic Imaging (NFSI), Canada

About

ABOUT GÜRALP SYSTEMS LTD Güralp Systems is a leading global provider of sophisticated seismic monitoring solutions used to understand natural seismological events such as earthquakes, aftershocks and volcanos, as well as induced seismic events, or seismic signals, resulting from human activity. Our solutions are used in research, civil, energy and industrial applications to increase understanding, optimise processes and to protect people and the environment. Our equipment is installed in all major ocean basins and across all continents worldwide. Headquartered in Reading, in the UK, we have been operating for more than 35 years and have established a global network of distributors who provide local customer support and sales services.

www.guralp.com