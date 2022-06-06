Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 27% Through 2026

Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market size is expected to grow from $6.01 billion in 2021 to $7.85 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%. The change in the EFSS market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $20.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.1%. The increasing data security concerns are expected to drive the enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market growth in the coming years.

The enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market consists of sales of enterprise file synchronization and sharing services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that improve content management, collaboration, and secure file sharing among employees. Enterprise file sync-and-share is a service that enables users to preserve files in the cloud or on-premises storage and subsequently access them on their desktops and mobile devices. They use file synchronization, or copying, to save files in an authorized data repository, which can subsequently be accessed remotely by employees using EFSS-compatible PCs, tablets, and smartphones.

Global Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market Trends

The introduction of machine learning technology for data security is shaping the enterprise file synchronization and sharing (EFSS) market. Machine learning has emerged as a critical tool in the field of data security. Through pattern detection, real-time cybercrime tracking, and extensive penetration testing, machine learning proactively stamps out cyber threats and strengthens security infrastructure. Major companies operating in the EFSS sector are focusing on machine learning technology to protect EFSS-stored data from ransomware and breaches.

Global Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Market Segments

The global EFSS market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Application: Enterprise Content Management Systems, Enterprise Storage and Backup, Enterprise Document Collaboration, Enterprise Mobility, Others

By End-User: IT and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Government, Others

By Geography: The global EFSS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Citrix Systems, Blackberry, Syncplicity by Axway, Egnyte, Nextcloud, OpenText, Box, Microsoft Azure, Dropbox Inc., Accellion, SugarSync, Northbridge Secure Systems, Intralinks, SkySync, IBM, Acronis, CTERA Networks, HighQ and XMedius Solutions.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

