Remdesivir Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 31% Through 2026

Remdesivir Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Remdesivir Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global remdesivir market is expected to reach $11.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.2%. Increasing prevalence of COVID-19 disease globally is a key factor driving the remdesivir market growth.

The remdesivir market consists of sales of remdesivir drugs currently found effective in treating the COVID-19 disease. Remdesivir (RDV) is one of the promising drugs used currently for the treatment of the COVID-19 disease. Gilead, the US drug manufacturer is expanding its Remdesivir production due to the high demand for this drug. RDV is a synthetic compound throughout the class of antiviral drugs that target RNA synthesis.

Global Remdesivir Market Trends

Gilead licensed remdesivir for COVID-19 to companies manufacturing generic drugs for sale in 127 countries. Five generic companies Cipla, Ferozsons Labs, Hetero Labs, Jubilant Lifesciences and Mylan will have the right to manufacture and sell generic versions of the drug in mostly lower-income countries, as well as higher-income countries that face significant obstacles to healthcare access. The licensees won’t pay royalties to Gilead until the pandemic is called off or until a second drug is approved. This is likely to challenge the growth of the market.

Global Remdesivir Market Segments

The global remdesivir market is segmented:

By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

By Dosage Form: Tablets, Frozen Solution, Lypholized Solution

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Clinics, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online, Others

By Geography: The global remdesivir market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Remdesivir Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Gilead Sciences Inc., Bright Gene, Hainan Haiyao, Kelun Pharma, Hunan Warrant Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Pfizer, Merck, Cayman Chemical, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

