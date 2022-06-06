Strategies For Global Software And BPO Services Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Software And BPO Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Software And BPO Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the software and BPO services market is expected to reach $3.86 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%. The emergence of startups is expected to drive the software and BPO services market growth.

The software and BPO services market consist of sales of software and BPO services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide software and BPO services including application software programming services, computer program (software) development, computer software support services and web design services. This market includes sales of related goods.

Global Software And BPO Services Market Trends

According to the global software and BPO services market analysis, many software services companies are adopting quality standards such as Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 to align IT services with business requirements. ITIL describes processes, procedures and tasks that can be applied by an organization to deliver software products and services that meet predefined quality metrics. Similarly, ISO 9001 is a standard for quality products and services that meet desired quality standards and are reliable. For instance, about 1.1 million ISO 9001 certificates have been issued till date, to companies including software services, medical devices, oil and gas, automotive companies and government organizations.

Global Software And BPO Services Market Segments

The global software and BPO services market is segmented:

By Type: BPO Services, Software Services

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

By End-Use Industry: Financial Services, Retail and Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global software and BPO services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: TCS, Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp, telefonaktiebolaget lm ericsson, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Microsoft, Capgemini, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Infosys ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

