MEED launches the 12th edition of Project Awards 2022 in association with Mashreq

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEED launches the 12th edition of Project Awards in association with Mashreq to celebrate the projects that are redefining excellence and supporting development across MENA

The awards welcome submissions from projects in the MENA region completed between 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2022.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 06 June 2022 – The MENA region boasts one of the most dynamic and lucrative global projects, with an estimated 2,339 projects worth $4.48 trillion being completed or on track for completion between 1 January 2021 and 30 June 2022 across the region*. These projects span commercial, cultural, desalination, education, healthcare, hospitality, power generation, retail, telecom, and transportation sectors, to name a few.

The MEED Projects Awards, in association with Mashreq, has become the leading stamp of quality and achievement for anyone operating in the MENA projects sector. The awards recognise excellence and quality of projects across the construction element of project delivery, the value and quality of a project throughout its entire life cycle, execution from the design concept to engineering and construction and its wider contribution to society and the environment.

An independent panel of over 40 industry experts will judge the MEED Project Awards in association with Mashreq assessing each entry purely on the merits of its entry.

"The region continues to boast some of the most ambitious influential projects displaying brilliance across architecture, engineering, construction and sustainability. These awards recognise the region's best work and professionals leading project delivery in MENA. Over the last 12 years, we have seen our entrants represent construction, design and engineering marvels and look forward to continuing that legacy of celebrating the outstanding contributions and successes of the region's projects and individuals in 2022," said Richard Thompson Editorial Director of MEED.

“While the pandemic had a near crippling impact on the global economy, the MENA projects industry showcased its remarkable resilience that continued to serve as the cornerstone to growth, sustainability and progress. Mashreq is proud to continue our support of these awards and celebrate the outstanding contributions of this ecosystem as we build a stronger, more sustainable and forward-looking economy.” - Arun Mathur, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Global Head of Contracting Finance Mashreq Bank

The 2021 edition witnessed over 250+ entries, 62 National Winners & Finalists, and 26 MENA Winners.

The MEED Project Awards, in association with Mashreq, are open to projects in the MENA region that have achieved practical completion, or equivalent, between 1 January 2021 and 30 June 2022. Firms can now apply in the following categories: Building Project of the Year, Culture and Leisure Project of the Year, Digital Infrastructure of the Year, Engineer of the Year, Hotel Project of the year, Manufacturing Project of the Year, Mega Project of the Year, Oil & Gas Project of the Year, Power Project of the Year, Renewables Project of the Year, Small Project of the Year, Social Infrastructure Project of the Year, Transport Project of the Year and Water Project of the Year.

The awards recognise winners across two tiers, namely the National Winners, representing the best projects for each category within that country and the coveted MENA Winner's mantle, chosen from amongst the National Winners.

Regional winners' announcement will occur at a gala event dinner and ceremony hosted on 24 November in Dubai.

To submit your entry, please visit the webpage: https://www.projects-awards.meed.com/

*Source: MEED Projects

About MEED

MEED is a senior management media brand, its flagship subscription products are the MEED Business Review publication and website, www.meed.com. As well as organising the MEED Projects Awards, Gulf Capital SME Awards, Daman Corporate Health Awards and the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC).

MEED also has two high-value content businesses, MEED Projects and MEED Premium Insight Reports. MEED Projects is the Middle East's premium project tracking database and MEED Premium Insight Reports offer tailored research and in-depth analysis. Established in 1957, MEED, has been integral to delivering business information and news, intelligence and analysis on the Middle East economies and activities ever since.

MEED celebrated its 60th birthday in 2017. From small beginnings in a London flat on 8 March 1957, MEED has grown with the region, to become the Middle East’s most-trusted source of business information.

About Mashreq

One of the UAE’s best performing banks for five decades, Mashreq is a leading financial institution with an expanding footprint across the Middle East. We have international offices across Europe, Asia, Africa and the US, and a strong presence in all the financial capitals of the world.

As the oldest bank in the UAE, our 51-year old journey can be traced back to humble beginnings in 1967, followed by periods of rapid growth and strategic expansion. Throughout our history, Mashreq has differentiated itself by pioneering new-to-market concepts and launching unique products and services.

Our innovative approach sets us truly apart. It also continues to win us numerous awards and accolades in all the fields of banking we operate in – Digital, Corporate, Retail, International, Treasury and Islamic, and across the multiple banking channels we deploy – mobile, digital, online, traditional and telephony.

Mashreq is proud to be the only institution in the UAE to be awarded the Gallup Great Workplace Award for six consecutive years from 2014 to 2019.

