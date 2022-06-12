gmakkas.com: Athens official photographer of The Pineapple Theory
Mr. Pineapple travels the world with his pineapple!
When you're inspired, you become inspiring.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supporting a Freelancer is of a great importance for Mr. Pineapple. As a sole owner of his Copyrights of The Pineapple Theory books, Trademark, and incorporation, he understands the challenges of trying to “survive” VS those being supported by big voices.
— Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu
Mr. Pineapple admires everyone who took one definite step forward with courage to do their own thing and it deserves to be supported & encouraged before big agencies. As humans, it is something that we can all do to make someone shine because we rise by lifting others.
“If you want to shine like a star, care to make others shine like stars.” Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
April 2022, London, UK was stop #1 for Mr. Pineapple’s realistically & optimistic project of travelling the World with his pineapple. Freelancer Hozir Sahdat of Hozzphoto was selected to be Mr. Pineapple’s London’s official photographer and he has done an amazing work. Hozir was very generous of his time on picture day with a great attitude. Their Human-2-Human (H2H) keeps on living post project in respect of their values and desire to support someone with great care. About Hozir, freelancer/owner of Hozz Photo:
Photographer and Videographer based in London, a multimedia creative helping brands and individuals stand out through visual arts. Hozir has experience in several sectors of photography including and not limited to fashion, lifestyle, and product photography. Hozirs' goal is to provide brands and individuals that wish to stand out from the crowd.
If you reside or plan to visit London, schedule a picture session with Hozz Photo with the promo code Mr. Pineapple to receive your free copies of The Pineapple Theory books.
Mr. Pineapple’s second stop is Athens, Greece from June 24th to July 1st. The Pineapple Theory announces Freelancer Georgios Makkas of gmakkas.com was selected as Athens’ official photographer. About Georgios:
Athens based photographer and videographer incorporating into their work, various styles of photography. Specializing in editorial and portrait photography, Georgios delivers high end imagery and always focus on the human aspect when sharing a story with their work. If you reside or are schedule to be in Athens and see someone happy while carrying their pineapple fruit, it is likely Mr. Pineapple. Don’t be shy and come say Hi!
“Earth is more beautiful than we think. Imagine how splendid it would be if we were all interacting positively on it!” Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
