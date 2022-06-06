Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD, "Game Changer of the Year" for Transformation LLC Announces Publication of His New Book
The New Book is entitled The Sustainable FoundationNEW YORK, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD, “Game Changer of the Year" for Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com )
Announces the Publication of his New Book The Sustainable Foundation
“Only disruptive technology can bridge the growing gap between the supply and demand of energy, water, food, and other global resources.”
— Walter Schindler, speaking at Yale University
Walter L. Schindler, PhD, JD ( https://walterschindler.com ) continues his path of success in 2022 by releasing his 3rd book The Sustainable Foundation: Bridge to the Future and by being honored internationally as “Game Changer of the Year" for his pioneering work in developing and leading Transformation LLC (https://transformationholdings.com ) to pursue profitable sustainable investment strategies and advisory services. This is the seventh consecutive year he has received the international Award of “Game Changer of the Year.”
Walter L. Schindler is now adding creative leaders with Kat McFarlin and John DeMarco to create a new added dimension of Transformation: a new “fifth dimension” of consulting services and distribution group The Sustainable Foundation, LLC to provide creative advisory support to all forms of sustainability, including advertising verticals, investment vehicles, empowering blockchain and artificial intelligence as well as adding editorial disciplines that stretch across all strategic forms of media platforms.
In past years, Dr. Schindler (https://walterschindler.com/) has been recognized as “Game Changer of the Year” by the London online magazine Lawyer International for the Legal 100 - 2020 awards. In addition, Dr. Schindler has received similar recognition by ACQ5 Magazine and Finance Monthly Magazine. The Lawyers International Legal 100 - 2020 Awards are given to 100 leading firms and individuals within their area of specialization, typically after review of over 100,000 submissions of third party nominations.
Starting in 2017, Dr. Schindler, as Chairman and CEO, has been focusing on his latest business venture Transformation, LLC (https://www.transformationholdings.com/). He recently added Managing Directors in order to focus more on Europe and on Nutrition and Human Health.
Transformation represents an innovative business model that leverages a small amount of equity capital with valuable strategic advisory, fund advisory, and project development services, so that there are multiple paths to large profits with a lower risk profile.
Under Schindler’s leadership, Transformation’s mission is to address the sustainability challenges of the real world with profit objectives that are based on market returns on equity. The goal of Transformation is to nurture “sustainability for the present and the future of the world.”
The Sustainable Foundation is going to create this new multi-dimensional partnership with major distribution platforms to Amazon.com as well as in bookstores.
In the poignant and compelling memoir, The Sustainable Foundation: Bridge to the Future, Walter L. Schindler, Ph.D., J.D., shares a passionate and riveting story about our environment and its powerful impact on our lives. From a nostalgic and profound perspective, Dr. Schindler reveals the ravages the environment had on his family and the world.
As a boy growing up along the Mississippi River, Schindler could see the pollution and he knew that pollution was a formidable foe. The problem was he didn’t know what could be done or how to fight back. Yet, he never abandoned his goal to win the battle against pollution. With determination, wisdom and a healthy dose of serendipity, Schindler’s moving and thought-provoking memoir reveals the solution for which the world longs. It's much simpler than we ever imagined.
Take this journey with Dr. Schindler and you’ll find yourself on the Bridge to the Future with a revitalized and beautiful world before you.
“Walter’s experience, writing ability, and desire to tell his story encourage us to continue to showcase these amazing stories from the lens of various authors. The Sustainable Foundation is looking forward to working with Walter to release to the public The Sustainable Foundation: Bridge to the Future and give global sustainability seekers the story they’ve been wanting,” said John DeMarco, The Executive Producer and Chief Marketing Officer of The Sustainable Foundation.
