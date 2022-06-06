Extrieve WorflowWaves Updated release for Oracle 19c with the major framework optimizations
Extrieve has updated its WorkflowWaves platform to include support for Oracle 19C with an upgraded API framework.BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Extrieve has updated its WorkflowWaves platform to include support for Oracle 19C. As part of this, an upgraded API framework is offered with JavaScript support for business logic.
Major Changes
• Purging processes are moved from Scheduled Service to backend jobs. Now support online purging compared to earlier versions.
• API interface now supports JavaScript for business logic and validations. More focus on API Interface for querying and document retrieval process.
• Schema optimized with DB caching support, Caching will help in reducing the load on the oracle database and at the same time will de-normalize the data.
• Auto-generation of performance statistics
• Request performance
• API performance
• User session performance
Benefits
• Reduce integration effort, which can result in lower change management costs and a faster time to market for modifications.
• Limited downtime requirements and improved performance.
About WorkflowWaves:
WorkflowWaves is an enterprise-grade workflow management engine with many unique features. It simplifies workflow modeling with a unique approach based on WorkItems, Agents, Queues, and Outcomes. WorkflowWaves also has inbuilt features for the distribution of work to internal or external teams. Imaging or document processing features, such as Append to File, Page wise retrieval, and so on, help to reduce network utilization and improve overall application performance.
Extrieves's products include:
PowerFile - Enterprise Document Management System
WorkflowWaves - Enterprise Content Management Workflow Platform.
QuickCapture SDK - Mobile Document scanning SDK
Splicer - Document Extraction & OCR SDK"""
