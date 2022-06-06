Extrieve WorflowWaves Updated release for Oracle 19c with the major framework optimizations

"Extrieve WorflowWaves Updated release for Oracle 19c with the major framework optimizations SDK updated version released"

Extrieve WorflowWaves Updated release for Oracle 19c with the major framework optimizations

Extrieve has updated its WorkflowWaves platform to include support for Oracle 19C with an upgraded API framework.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Extrieve has updated its WorkflowWaves platform to include support for Oracle 19C. As part of this, an upgraded API framework is offered with JavaScript support for business logic.

Major Changes
• Purging processes are moved from Scheduled Service to backend jobs. Now support online purging compared to earlier versions.
• API interface now supports JavaScript for business logic and validations. More focus on API Interface for querying and document retrieval process.
• Schema optimized with DB caching support, Caching will help in reducing the load on the oracle database and at the same time will de-normalize the data.
• Auto-generation of performance statistics
• Request performance
• API performance
• User session performance

Benefits
• Reduce integration effort, which can result in lower change management costs and a faster time to market for modifications.
• Limited downtime requirements and improved performance.

About WorkflowWaves:
WorkflowWaves is an enterprise-grade workflow management engine with many unique features. It simplifies workflow modeling with a unique approach based on WorkItems, Agents, Queues, and Outcomes. WorkflowWaves also has inbuilt features for the distribution of work to internal or external teams. Imaging or document processing features, such as Append to File, Page wise retrieval, and so on, help to reduce network utilization and improve overall application performance.

Extrieves's products include:
PowerFile - Enterprise Document Management System
WorkflowWaves - Enterprise Content Management Workflow Platform.
QuickCapture SDK - Mobile Document scanning SDK
Splicer - Document Extraction & OCR SDK"""

News desk
Extrieve Technologies
+91 92434 04752
email us here

Extrieve Digital suite - Extrieve

You just read:

Extrieve WorflowWaves Updated release for Oracle 19c with the major framework optimizations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
News desk
Extrieve Technologies
+91 92434 04752
Company/Organization
Extrieve Technologies
805, 2nd Floor, Arjun Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur,
Delhi, 110003
India
+91 11 4012 2131
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Extrieve provides technologies to create, process and manage documents. And act as a key technology player in the Enterprise Content Management space. Extrieve enables businesses to achieve operational excellence with world-class document workflow, automation and management solutions. Extrieve's products can be integrated with existing solutions, which helps in accelerating business processes, reduces operational costs, and drives productivity and business growth. If you are looking at proven and innovative solutions to architect your enterprise’s future,

explore Extrieve

More From This Author
Extrieve WorflowWaves Updated release for Oracle 19c with the major framework optimizations
"Extrieve ImageOpsAI – Photo Identification SDK updated version released"
HttpTwain released to support web-based scanning from Edge, Chromium, and Other non-IE browsers
View All Stories From This Author