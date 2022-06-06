Automotive Gas Springs revenue is projected to touch USD 1.41 billion by 2027
Stabilus, Suspa, American Gas Springs (AGS), Bansbach, and Lesjofors control near 50% market share of the global automotive gas springs industryLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Gas Springs market size in terms of revenue is projected to reach 1410.84 Million USD by 2027 from 1142.34 Million USD in 2021, with a CAGR of 3.58% during 2021-2027. Global Automotive Gas Springs market size in terms of sales is projected to reach 493.91 Million Pcs by 2027 from 405.92 Million Pcs in 2021, with a CAGR of 3.32% during 2021-2027. The market revenue decreased in recent years, especially Year 2020, for the global automotive market downturn.
The representative players in the global Automotive Gas Springs market are Stabilus, Suspa, American Gas Springs (AGS), Bansbach, and Lesjofors, accounting for a 48% market share in terms of revenues in 2020. The market concentration rate is high. Players are concentrated in Europe.
The representative production regions in this market are North America, Europe, and China, with more than 60% market share in 2021 and representative consumption regions are North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with 90.73% market share in 2021. China has higher demand.
Automotive Gas Springs mainly include Lift Gas Spring (Non-locking) and Lockable Gas Spring. Lift Gas Spring (Non-locking) accounts for 83.25% of the market share in terms of sales in 2021.
Lift Gas Spring (Non-locking) is the most widely used type, in the automotive trunk, hood, also coach luggage door, and side door. Lockable Gas Spring can be used in automotive seats.
By tube dimension, 12 mm~28mm is the most common size.
Automotive Gas Springs are used in OEM and Aftermarket. The representative application is OEM, accounting for 80.21% market share in terms of sales in 2021.
The price of Automotive Gas Springs differs from company to company, as there is some difference in terms of size, technology, quality, application, etc. The average price is increasing yearly in general, for the raw material (cylinder, piston rod, seal, and guide) price and labor cost, etc combined factors.
