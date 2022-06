LaRose Releases Updated Early Voting Numbers for the May 3rd Primary

COLUMBUS – With two weeks to go before Ohio's May 3rd Primary Election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced today that 125,118 absentee ballots have been requested by-mail or in-person and that 44,994 votes have been cast statewide.

Data was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office via an informal survey of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. Data as of the end of early voting on April 15, 2022 are the following:

A full county-by-county breakdown (XLSX)

“Ohio’s bipartisan professionals in our county boards of elections continue to provide outstanding customer service to the the tens of thousands of Ohioans who choose to cast their vote early and to ensure their early vote experience is convenient, efficient and secure. With three ways to vote -- early in-person, absentee by mail, or in-person on Election Day, voting has never been more accessible and more secure than it is today. Eligible Ohioans who wish to participate in our democratic process can choose whatever option is best for them and ensure their voice is heard on Election Day.”

Voters can check early voting days and hours.

This election season, Ohio voters will enjoy nearly 200 hours of early voting in the May 3rd primary. Ohio is one of 18 states that allows voting on a Saturday and one of just six states that allows early voting on a Sunday. Ohio’s early voting period is 21% longer than the national average.

Voters may also choose to vote by mail. Learn how to request your absentee ballot at VoteOhio.gov.

Of the 42 states that run a traditional absentee voting system, a comprehensive review by the Brookings Institute determined no state does it better than Ohio. SOURCE: www.brookings.edu/research/voting-by-mail-in-a-pandemic-a-state-by-state-scorecard/.

Absentee voting in Ohio is time-tested and has strong security checks in place.

Ohioans have utilized absentee voting for two decades, and that has allowed Ohio to put in place both the laws and processes necessary to make absentee voting secure against fraud.

Voter identification and signature are checked TWICE during the process

Voter list maintenance allows for accurate voter rolls

Ballot harvesting is against the law in Ohio

Voters are able to track their ballot on VoteOhio.gov/Track.

These requirements and processes, as well as strict laws against voter fraud, have made absentee voting secure in Ohio and instances of voter fraud exceedingly rare. Learn more about how Ohio keeps our elections secure by visiting ElectionSecurity.Ohio.gov.

Voters should consider these best practices when they choose the absentee ballot option:

Fill in the information properly. Review the form to ensure you have filled it out properly, including writing your date of birth where required, not the day’s date, as well as signing your request form.

Include your e-mail and/or phone number. County boards of elections will be calling or e-mailing voters who may need to remedy information on their ballot request form or absentee ballot envelope. Including your information will ensure you can be reached if your ballot request doesn’t have everything filled out properly.

Don’t wait. To accommodate necessary processing time at the county board of elections and the time required for the United States Postal Service to deliver elections mail, voters should not procrastinate – fill out and mail your absentee ballot request as soon as possible.

Double check your return envelope. Before you submit your ballot request form, make sure the envelope is addressed to your county board of elections.

Track your ballot. Once their ballot request is received by their county board of elections, voters may track their ballot at VoteOhio.gov/Track. As long as your ballot is postmarked by the day before the election and received within 10 days (or 20 days for UOCAVA voters) after the election at your county board of elections, your vote will be tabulated.

Ohio voters will find the following races on their primary ballot:

Governor

Attorney General

Auditor of State

Secretary of State

Treasurer of State

Ohio Supreme Court

U.S. Senate

U.S. Representative to Congress

Additional Judicial and municipal candidates

The offices of State Senator, State Representative, and Member of State Central Committee will not appear on the May 3rd Primary Election ballot.

