LaRose Announces the Start of Early Voting in the August 2 State Legislative Primary

Today, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the start of early voting for the August 2 primary election. Early in-person voting began at 8:00am today in each of Ohio’s 88 county board of elections voting locations. Over the course of the early voting calendar, Ohioans will enjoy nearly 200 hours of early voting opportunities over the course of 21 days.

Ohio voters will find the following races on their August 2 primary ballot:

Ohio House of Representatives

Ohio Senate

Democrat/Republican State Central Committee

Local issues and measures impacting their communities

Ohio is one of 18 states that allows voting on a Saturday and one of just six states that allows early voting on a Sunday. Ohio’s early voting period is 21 percent longer than the national average. To view the entire early voting schedule, visit VoteOhio.gov.

Voters may also choose to vote in-person on election day or by mail. To learn more about how to request your vote-by-mail ballot, visit VoteOhio.gov.

“Every election is important, but the August 2 primary is the opportunity for Ohio voters to impact the laws and policies that directly shape our state, our communities, and our families.” said LaRose. “As early voting kicks off, Ohioans should be confident the August 2nd primary election will provide the same accurate, accessible, and secure election to which they’ve become accustomed.”

Voters wishing to vote by a secure absentee ballot can learn more about the convenient process for doing so. Voters can print their absentee ballot application from their homes, and mail the completed application to their county board of elections.

Voters may also utilize the Find Your District tool on Secretary LaRose’s website to determine who will be on their state legislative ballot this August. Click FindMyDistrict.OhioSoS.gov to learn more.

Finally, poll workers will be in high demand this election season. Thanks to a recent announcement by Secretary LaRose, rising 17-year old seniors are eligible to serve their community as poll workers. To sign up, visit VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy.

