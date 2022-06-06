SemiCab Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Bangalore, India
Company scales operations to support growing community of carriers and Fortune 500 shippers using its Collaborative Transportation Platform
Bangalore is a vibrant city with a deep and ripe pool of technical and entrepreneurial talent. Being located in the center of things supports our commitment to building a vibrant company culture.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab Inc, North America’s only Collaborative Transportation Platform, today announced the opening of a new office in Bangalore, India. The company has been growing the team in India since inception and has now established an official headquarters in the heart of Bangalore to sustain projected growth. SemiCab plans to grow its team in India by more than 50 percent by the end of the year.
— -KS Sudheer, Managing Director for SemiCab India
This news comes on the heels of a momentous year for SemiCab, including platform usage growth of 30x and 30-fold revenue growth from April to EOY 2021. According to Ajesh Kapoor, SemiCab founder and CEO, “As labor shortages, capacity crunches, and rising fuel prices continue to challenge the long-haul transportation space, the demand for a solution that offers both shippers and carriers a way to keep market volatility from upending their businesses continues to grow. We now have over 1,000 carriers and a growing list of Fortune 500 shippers on the SemiCab platform and we’re scaling operations to support that community.”
“Bangalore is a vibrant city with a deep and ripe pool of technical and entrepreneurial versatility. Being located in the center of things supports our commitment to building a vibrant company culture that to date has helped us maintain a near perfect talent retention rate, while attracting best-in-breed talent for our teams,” said KS Sudheer, Managing Director for SemiCab India.
To learn more about SemiCab, please visit our website or view our open career opportunities to join our standout team.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across shippers and carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
