Tracy Evans, Acclaimed Chef & Personal Chef Business Owner, Examines Rising Food Costs in America

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As wallets begin to get pinched by rising costs, which have been instigated by supply shortages and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the increased stress and worry might make some want to reach for the nearest ice cream tub.

Tracy Evans, acclaimed chef and owner of Set The Table Personal Chef Services, gives her thoughts on this matter and relates them to her own business. "As a small, luxury personal chef business, our hope is that health, wellness, and good food continue to climb as a top priority in people's lives despite the economic future," states Evans. "We believe our lesson in the last two years is that self-care is of the utmost importance and should be held in the highest regard."

Experts say there's a reason for this — and it might cause big changes to the way we eat amid a growing feeling that a recession, and perhaps stagflation, are only a few months away.

Evans continues, "The services we offer are considered 'experiences' and range from Cooking Lessons to having a Chef cook for you in your home and/or deliver. We will continue to serve our clients and give them the best experience and highest quality food available."

The 40-year-high inflation rates in the US are partly a result of the huge pent-up demand brought on by stimulus checks and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, with Americans increasing their spending with the comfort of record savings rates. Now, with gas prices expected to hit $6 a gallon this summer and food inflation surpassing 9% in what is seen as the toughest cost of living crunch in years, it appears they are pulling back on spending.

"With American travel up 200% since the beginning of the Pandemic, trends are showing that spending on 'experiences' is not going away," concludes Evans.

Tracy's passion and interest in food started at the early age of eleven. Growing up, her family owned a well-known grocery business in Palo Alto, California for 65 years. Using the freshest ingredients, her mother and grandmother taught her everything they knew about cooking and baking. It was then she found her zest for preparing delicious, natural meals, and her excitement with food started to flourish. In 2014, Tracy founded Set The Table Personal Chef Services to share her passion for food with others. Recently, Tracy was selected by Access Hollywood as its Food Stylist.