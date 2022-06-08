Victor Issa, Award-Winning Sculptor, Announces Instillations of His Iconic 'Power of Thought' Sculpture

It is my hope that 'Power of Thought' will challenge young and old to continue to unleash the innovative and creative spirit for the purpose of improving life on this beautiful planet.” — Victor Issa

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning and nationally renowned sculptor Victor Issa is in celebration mode. Two copies of his phenomenal sculpture, Power of Thought are scheduled to be installed this summer. A copy of the life-size edition will be installed at a private residence in Southern, CA and the monument is on tap for installation at one of the world's most prestigious gardens, Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, CO.

Benson Sculpture Garden is “a "public treasure" annually draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe. It has been recognized as "one of the 200 most important modern and contemporary art sites around the world” and as “one of the 20 must-see contemporary art sites across the USA". Additionally, it is the #1 attraction for Loveland on TripAdvisor.” https://www.sculptureinthepark.org/about-benson

“Power of Thought” is perhaps one of the most provocative three-dimensional works of art in many years. An initial encounter reveals a strong male figure in a forward and dynamic posture standing atop an irregular form. Upon closer inspection, recognizable symbols and shapes begin to emerge, Pyramids, the Great Wall of China, Sydney opera house, Rodin’s Thinker, Taj Mahal, and more.

Most fine art has the capacity to initially capture our attention. Some can hold it for a while. A few works can generate strong feelings that invite the viewer to determine that they must own this work in order to perpetuate the experience.

Power of Thought provides all this and more. It’s almost like having an encyclopedia right before your eyes.

As you notice each and every one of the 25 historic and recognizable elements depicted in this thrilling work, your place in the world’s history takes on a different meaning. A sense of awe and appreciation wells up within. Each of the immense accomplishments portrayed is the result of one human having one thought, that eventually changes the world.

Reflecting on step one: The stone wheel.

An individual had to conceive and create this element. Over the millennia, the wheel was turned into a steam engine, that is later transformed into the bullet train. In the sculpture, the train tracks are transformed into a DNA sequence that is being unraveled by the power of the human mind.

For more on this very special work of art, visit the dedicated website at this link: www.bronzepowerofthought.com

The sculpture is available in three editions, monument, life-size, and tabletop.

A few individuals have the resources to build a hospital wing. Many more have the capacity to leave a legacy that can inspire generations to come. Power of Thought is one of those potential gifts that can continue to give. Presented to a local college or university, it can become a focal point of the science building, or the architecture department, or an entire campus of learning and inspiration.

Issa added: “We use numerous objects in our daily lives giving little thought about their origins, their iterations, their failures, and their successes. Be it Scotch Tape, or a sticky note. Those adhesives required dedication and years of trial and error before they were perfected.

“Without the moon-shot, hundreds of innovations we use every day in critical applications including life-saving devices may not have come into being for years in the future; cordless tools, telemedicine, water filtration, Cat scans, infrared ear thermometers, and the list goes on.

“It is my hope that 'Power of Thought' will challenge young and old to continue to unleash the innovative and creative spirit for the purpose of improving life on this beautiful planet.”