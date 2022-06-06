Interview With Entrepreneur Markos Giannopoulos - ICARUS AI E-Learning
A brief interview with Markos Giannopoulos, co-founder, and CTO of Apogee Information Systems Luxembourg and ENKI Inc. and tech mastermind behind Icarus AI.
My name is Markos, and I am the co-founder and Technical Director of Apogee Information Systems and the CTO of ENKI Inc.. Nektar, co-founder and CEO of ENKI Inc. and Icarus AI E-learning, and I started our journey developing websites for the local Greek market back in 2005. We quickly grew our business and expanded to other parts of Europe, adding software solutions to our repertoire. Now we work with organizations across Europe in the private and public sectors, with offices in Thessaloniki, Greece, Barcelona, Spain, and Luxembourg, and B2B clients located in 27 countries.
What are some new developments in AI and its methodologies you can tell us about?
AI is one of the most transformative technologies that has ever been created. There are many developments occurring in AI and its methodologies that are having a big impact on practically all business sectors. As AI solutions grow more advanced, we will see companies outsourcing individual tasks and even entire job positions to AI. With more human beings free from mundane work, there will be more time and brainpower dedicated to creative disruption but also specialization in working with these AI-powered solutions. Some innovations to look out for in the future of AI development include the use of deep learning for predictive analysis, and augmented workforce empowered by AI, better language modeling capabilities transforming communication and media consumption, cybersecurity powered by AI, and a myriad of creative applications in the metaverse.
You are a software expert who has been successfully developing products for over two decades. Can you give some insight into how one effectively delivers a product?
I would say that the key to developing and delivering a successful product to a customer is to always listen to the customer’s needs and understanding the intricacies of their domain. As technical experts, we have a wide range of experiences with different products, and it can be tempting to believe we always know what is best for the customer. But without listening to the customer, you cannot truly get to the heart of the issue, and therefore, cannot create a solution that properly addresses it. Each customer has their own unique needs, and a generic solution that may work for some is simply not sufficient in my view. It is my job to work with customers to develop the exact and lasting solution they need to tackle the issues they have. It is also important to form a relationship based on trust, keep them up to date on the process, and check-in with them after delivery to make sure that they are satisfied with the solution.
What do you believe is the best way to motivate young people in the IT sector?
To motivate young people, it is important to understand what is important to them and help them achieve their personal goals. Only then can we expect to see them truly thrive. For example, there are more and more millennials and Gen Z interested in working from home. Flexibility is an important part of a good working environment for them, so providing them with the opportunity to work remotely or in a hybrid position can help motivate them in their jobs. It is also important to recognize and reward positive behavior and provide incentives for good performances. We must also create more opportunities for learning, more pathways for growth in the industry and compensate them fairly for increased responsibilities in their positions.
