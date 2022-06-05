Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2800 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the 2800 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:55 am, the suspects approached the victims, from behind, at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victims and took the victims property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###