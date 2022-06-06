Submit Release
Milo Inu Creates A Virtual Idol IP Based On The Crypto Market

Milo Inu

Enrich the IP image through animated episodes and extend the industrial chain of NFT, physical bobbleheads, peripheral products, GameFi, and eSports offline.

TEMASEK BOULEVARD, SINGAPORE, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milo Inu has announced the online release of its first-generation NFTs cape series CLOAK. With the release of the second episode of the series of animations, it is now all set to bring NFTs. According to the company officials, there will be a total of 5,000 NFTs in this series.

As per the reports, the CLOAK NFTs holders will have an opportunity to participate in the writing of the animation. In the words of the founder, “It can be said that CLOAK will have special privileges or priorities in every MILO future ecology since it is the only identity pass in the MILO globe!”

The Binance Smart Chain-based token was already in the news after it announced the support of two well-known celebrities in Amber Rose, a famous American rapper, model, TV personality, & actress, and American NBA professional basketball player Lamar Joseph Odom. Amber Rose even claims that the Milo team has made it so addictive that she had no choice but to pay close attention to Milo Inu’s NFT following the announcement of Lamar Joseph Odom coming onboard.

Named after a dog with a strong sense of justice, Milo Inu aims to create a patented virtual idol in the crypto market where the idol would be built from the richness of animation. The initial total size of the token is said to be 690 trillion. For more details, please refer to the official. The makers of Milo Inu are hoping to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the crypto world with their new offering.

To know more about Milo Inu, visit: https://milotoken.io or follow their Twitter page at https://twitter.com/MiloInu


About Milo Inu
Milo Inu is a Binance Smart Chain cryptocurrency that is currently offering NFTs, a GameFi community, and Meme Status in order to create a robust animation ecosystem. Milo’s world is said to be its most anticipated offering, which will allow its clients to build their own customized homes in Milo’s world.

