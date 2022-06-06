GRID raises $2.3m in Seed funding from Blockchain Founders Fund, 11 Tribes Ventures, Bill Ackman, and Other Investors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaming Revolution for International Development (GRID) has raised $2.3m in Seed funding to empower the next 100 million people to create, share and monetize their own video games, through the no-code game-maker platform Breshna.io.
The Seed round was made up of an initial $1.3m raise, led by 11 Tribes Ventures and Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), with participation from Zell Capital, Realist Ventures, Formless Capital and Mask Network, and a more recent, Web3-focused Seed+ round of $1m, consisting of key strategic investors including Bill Ackman, BFF, 11 Tribes, Argo’s Quest and industry leaders as angels. BFF and 11 Tribes doubled down on their conviction in Breshna.io and topped up their investments in the Seed+ round.
According to Mariam Nusrat, Founder and CEO of GRID, the funds will be used towards Breshna’s public launch in Q3 of 2022. “We’re thrilled about the future of Breshna.io and the quality of investors that have joined our journey. If we are to truly democratize content creation through video games, it can only be done by eliminating the skill and time barriers of video game creation. We can’t wait to empower our Bolt Squad to tell their stories through web3 video games.”
Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, also shared his insights on the recent fundraise. “We’re as fascinated as other investors with GRID’s persistence in achieving big milestones while in the process of helping Web3 game makers bring their imaginations to life and creating utility for NFT communities. Breshna is uniquely positioned to become an industry leader in the no-code gaming space.”
Breshna.io transforms ordinary people into empowered content creators and allows everyone to create, share and monetize their own web3, hyper casual games, that not only have immense entertainment value, but also facilitate purposeful communication. Breshna operates at the intersection of 4 exploding tech trends, (i) no code content creation, (ii) hyper-casual games, (iii) web3 and (iv) purposeful communication.
The team is now building Breshna's web3 layer, which will not only allow seamless creation and sharing of video games, but also facilitate ownership and monetization. Users will be able to input their own NFTs and digital assets into their video games and also display them in the Breshnaverse, a virtual carnival.
To date Breshna has experienced massive organic growth; 16k+ users (makers and players) from 84+ countries who have created & played 6k+ video games on the platform.
About GRID
GRID — Gaming Revolution for International Development is a US-based tech start-up that is unleashing the power of no code to transform video game creation. Their game maker platform, Breshna.io, empowers users to create, share and monetize their own web3 purposeful video games with no code and at lightning speed; the word "Breshna" means lightning in the Pashto language, the Founder's mother tongue.
The Founder Mariam Nusrat, an immigrant female entrepreneur, has 11 years of experience in the Edtech space and 7 years in the purposeful video games industry. For this work, she has been recognized on the Forbes Next 1000 List and is a recipient of the Clinton Global Initiative University Honor Roll Alumni Award. She is backed by a team of 19 passionate and capital efficient game developers and designers.
Press Contact
Mariam Nusrat | Founder & CEO
GRID
mariam.nusrat@gamingfordev.com