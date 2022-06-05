US-funded project to boost Việt Nam’s renewable energy development

VIETNAM, June 5 -

The launching conference of the Vietnam Low Emission Energy Programme II. — Photo tapchicongthuong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Low Emission Energy Programme II (V-LEEP II), which is worth US$36 million and funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), was kicked off in Hà Nội late last week.

The programme was co-launched by US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đặng Hoàng An, and USAID Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock.

Expected to build on the success of V-LEEP I carried out between 2015 and 2020, V-LEEP II will support the financial mobilisation for 2,000MW of renewable energy and 1,000MW of gas-fueled power to reduce 59 million tonnes of CO2.

The new programme plans to provide cooperation, training, and capacity building activities, as well as tools to support the management and implementation of technology planning, connection and transfer for power production and management.

Earlier, V-LEEP I, in conjunction with the private secto, contributed to the mobilisation of 311 million USD to successfully develop wind and solar power projects with a combined capacity of 300 MW. —VNS