Submit Release
News Search

There were 65 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,613 in the last 365 days.

US-funded project to boost Việt Nam’s renewable energy development

VIETNAM, June 5 -  

The launching conference of the Vietnam Low Emission Energy Programme II. — Photo tapchicongthuong.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Low Emission Energy Programme II (V-LEEP II), which is worth US$36 million and funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), was kicked off in Hà Nội late last week.  

The programme was co-launched by US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đặng Hoàng An, and USAID Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock.

Expected to build on the success of V-LEEP I carried out between 2015 and 2020, V-LEEP II will support the financial mobilisation for 2,000MW of renewable energy and 1,000MW of gas-fueled power to reduce 59 million tonnes of CO2.

The new programme plans to provide cooperation, training, and capacity building activities, as well as tools to support the management and implementation of technology planning, connection and transfer for power production and management.

Earlier, V-LEEP I, in conjunction with the private secto, contributed to the mobilisation of 311 million USD to successfully develop wind and solar power projects with a combined capacity of 300 MW. —VNS

You just read:

US-funded project to boost Việt Nam’s renewable energy development

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.