Miniature Sculptor Jasenko Dordevic announces first NFT Drop
This Genesis NFT Collection is based on a sculpture that was inspired by the war in Ukraine.
Creating the 3D animated version of the actual sculpture was a really exciting project for us and we are looking forward to the NFT launch and auction...”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT Workx, a specialist NFT Services company who represent Artists, Athletes, Authors, Photographers and Sports Clubs from around the world, today announces the launch of Jasenko Dordevic’s first NFT drop.
— Adam Leese
Jasenko is an artist from Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina who deals in a specific line of art called miniature sculpting, where he carves sculptures out of graphite in a pencil. He has more than 12 years of experience in this niche, has 3 awards and his work has been seen at more than 40 exhibitions around the world.
‘The Fist’ was sculpted by Jasenko and inspired by the war in Ukraine.
Jasenko, who himself experienced great trauma and loss during the Bosnia War between 1992 and 1995 is determined to use his art to not only bring awareness to the conflict but to also raise money by donating a % of the sale directly to Ukraine.
The collection will include 50 x 2d NFTs of ‘The Fist’ with the first 10 x NFTs being given away for free to 10 lucky winners of a competition. The remaining 40 NFTs will be available to Whitelisted users on a first come, first served basis. Each NFT will include a high definition photo file of the sculpture.
Also included in this collection and the highlight of the project is the ‘one of one’ 3D animated version of ‘The Fist’ NFT that will also include the original 3D digital animation file, 5 high definition photo files of the sculpture and the actual miniature sculpture itself, presented in a premium gift box.
“Jasenko’s sculptures are unique and I had the pleasure of seeing them in the flesh at the Small is Beautiful Miniature Art Exhibition in London recently. Creating the 3D animated version of the actual sculpture was a really exciting project for us and we are looking forward to the NFT launch and auction...” said Adam Leese, CEO of NFT Workx Ltd.
NFT Workx provide specialist NFT Services including consultancy, marketing, strategy and project delivery. Their services aim to help individuals and organisations to enter the world of NFTs and maximise the opportunities that this new technology brings.
