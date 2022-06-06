Whitenicious By Dencia Kojic Collection Dark spot Interceptor Whitenicious By Dencia Skintones

WHITENICIOUS BY DENCIA LAUNCHES THEIR HIGH-PERFORMANCE KOJIC ACID COLLECTION SKIN BRIGHTENING PRODUCTS WITH 9 NEW PRODUCTS

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whitenicious By Dencia introduces the Kojic Acid Collection an exceptional 9-product skincare innovative collection Whitenicious By Dencia has continuously had the dream to bridge the gap between dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skincare brightening skincare products that they trust. For more than 10yrs, whitenicious has changed the skincare game with it’s made in America products, the safest alternative to skin brightening products.

Combining Dencia’s vision, driven by a vision of a different version, her approach with her knowledge from years of working with renowned chemists, dermatology’s and Drs and using her own products, each product is always thoughtfully formulated to care for all skin types, tones, and textures from all over the world.Through innovative and scientific advanced active ingredients Whitenicious by Dencia offers clinically proven skincare solutions to support the skin's natural abilities and revitalizes the complexion as it brightens and keeps your skin youthful and appealing to your eyes because what matters is how you see yourself.

“With all my business endeavors, I've been fueled by my passion for skincare that stems from my personal struggles with Addison’s disease and the changes it brings to my skin, my goal is to fill gaps in the market with expertly-crafted and universally-loved products that are high performance driven and are scientifically proven to work on all skin types especially hard skin like African- American skin since most brands do not Carter to our skin." says brand CEO, Dencia . "What began as Addison’s disease diagnosis and side effects became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring my late sister Rebecca sonkey and I to learn more about my condition and how to care for my skin. Working with several Drs from endocrinologist, dermatologist, chemist and more helped me navigate this process daily.

Our products are Paraben free, Orgnaic, vegan, made in America with no steroids, No hydroquinone or harmful chemicals.

* Kojic & Tumeric Face Brightening Cleanser ( $40/50ml) A lightly-foaming cleanser developed to gently brighten the skin,dissolve any makeup, water-resistant residues, unwanted oils, and impurities without stripping skin’s natural oil.

* Kojic & Alpha Arbutin Brightening Cleanser ($40/50ml) The Benefits of Kojic acids are many such as tones & corrects skin as it improves the appearance of dull skin, dark spots , age spots and skin that is sun damaged.

* Kojic, Collagen & Arbutin Face Brightening Serum (40ML/$50) Alpha Arbutin, Collagrn & Kojic Acid are very very effective skin tone management when combined. These ingredients are both potent skin lighteners and are a match made in skin brightening. Heaven . They are a good option to help manage hyperpigmentation and effectively brighten and lighten the skin. This serum is pure heaven.

* Kojic Acid Dark spot Interceptor ($75/30g) This Paraben Free, Gluten Free Kojic Acid Dark spot interceptor provides perfect amount of moisture As it intercepts & stops darkspots and hyperpigmentation.This product is Perfect for both men ,women & children over 13.This product is formulated to target problematic skin that has scarring, or dark spots. This kojic cream contains the perfect amount of Kojic Acid to be used on All skin types. This cream contains Kojic Acid, Licorice Root Extract as well as Papaya Extract to produce fast & effective results and bring that glow back to you.

* Kojic & Collagen Brightening Body Scrub($60/200g)

* Kojic, Collagen & Alpha Arbutin Face Brightening Scrub ($60/100ml) This scrub is made with the finest scrubbing particles to gently polish away dead skin without damaging the skin.This scrub will bring luminosity back into your face. Time to shine

* Kojic & Collagen Body Brightening Cream ($250/200G)

* Kojic Face Brightening Moisturizer ($75/30g) A luxuriously firming moisturizer that works to nourish and revitalize skin. this cream visibly improves firmness, elasticity, brilliance and radiance within days.

* Kojic Acid ,Tumeric & Collagen Face Mask brightening Mask ($60/100ml)

* Kojic Acid,Collagen & Alpha Arbutin Face brightening mask ($60/100ml)

* Vitamin E Anti Aging Brightening Serum ($70/40ml )

* Hyaluronic & Retinol Brightening Serum ($75/40ml) A multi-molecular light-weight hyaluronic acid infused with retinol serum that delivers long-lasting moisture as it helps reduce dehydration and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while it brightens the skin.

ABOUT WHITENICIOUS BY DENCIA

For more than 10 years, whitenicious is the world's leading luxury beauty brand in skin brightening/toning/Acne treatment which has epitomized beauty and glamour with a quintessential African-American touch. Men and Women seeking the finest in skincare look to Whitenicious for quality, safety and above all results. The brand is dedicated to keep pace with consumer demands and expectations by continually taking innovation, science and creativity to new levels. With coveted and revered beauty products including the #1 Dark spot remover products , the award-winning Dark knuckles eraser pen that has changed the self esteem of a lot of hands that were previously damaged by harmful chemicals , cutting-edge and innovative Advanced Acne Eraser products , caramel glow creams, intimate areas brightening cream, hair Regrowth products and much more ,Whitenicious is committed to bringing beauty and innovation to the world. Whitenicious’s mission is to provide women & men with the most innovative, safe ingredients and highest quality American made products and services that fulfill their quest and enthusiasm for beauty & amazing skincare at affordable rates.

Video Review