Westminster/Home Improvement Fraud

STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B1003004
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/16/2022 at 1939 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Magic Circle, Londonderry, Vermont
VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud
ACCUSED: Robert M. Merrill Jr
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/16/2022, at approximately 1939 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call from Ronald Gillespie reporting a home improvement fraud incident between him and Merrill Painting in Windsor (Windsor County), Vermont. Further investigation revealed, the Merrill Painting’s owner, Robert M. Merrill Jr (47) signed the contract with the complainant, collected two deposits, but never completed the work. On 06/04/2022, Merrill was located at his residence and subsequently issued with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 07/26/2022, at 0800 hours to answer the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/2022 at 8:00 A.M.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
