Westminster/Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 22B1003004

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                     

STATION: VSP Westminster 

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/16/2022 at 1939 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Magic Circle, Londonderry, Vermont

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

 

ACCUSED: Robert M. Merrill Jr                                    

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/16/2022, at approximately 1939 hours, the Vermont State Police received a call from Ronald Gillespie reporting a home improvement fraud incident between him and Merrill Painting in Windsor (Windsor County), Vermont. Further investigation revealed, the Merrill Painting’s owner, Robert M. Merrill Jr (47) signed the contract with the complainant, collected two deposits, but never completed the work. On 06/04/2022, Merrill was located at his residence and subsequently issued with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on 07/26/2022, at 0800 hours to answer the aforementioned charge. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/2022 at 8:00 A.M.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court-Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT, 05158

Dispatch-(802)722-4600

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

