Prime Minister extended greetings to Denmark on the occasion of the Constitution Day

LITHUANIA, June 4 - On behalf of the Government and the people of Lithuania, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extended greetings to Denmark celebrating the Constitution Day on 5 June.

‘I avail myself of this opportunity to express my delight at the ever-closer bilateral cooperation between our two countries and our joint commitment to further strengthening the NATO Alliance, and building a strong, secure, and open Europe. Our existing partnership in the Nordic Baltic group is very much appreciated’, reads the Head of Government’s letter to Prime Minister of Denmark.

According to Prime Minister, as the shocking and brutal Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, it is absolutely crucial for the NATO countries to stay united and increase support for Ukraine’s efforts to defend not only its independence ant territorial integrity but also the European security order and the values of the entire democratic world.

‘I hope that Lithuania and Denmark as well as other member states of the EU can show support to Ukraine’s request for granting the EU Candidate status which would provide Ukraine with a much-needed blueprint for reconstruction and long-term reforms – and its people with the reassurance that we truly see them as an integral part of the European family’, said Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė while wishing the people of Denmark wellbeing and prosperity.